Canberra commences its great Government Services overhaul

Spend a few minutes on a Teams call with David Hazlehurst, serial Australian Public Service transformer and change wrangler, and you get an insight into what separates career system stalwarts from climbers and conspicuous leadership aspirants.

After close to a decade of the public service being told to get with the program on technology and digital delivery, Hazlehurst is politely picking up the pieces of the last government’s not always successful efforts and guiding the current ones around potholes.

Steering a media call without the aid of a deck or dot points, Hazlehurst starts with caveats of where he’s not going: Optus, robodebt, DTA Audit, etc.