DFAT expressed concerns about impact of extended parental leave on small staff postings

Documents released under FOI show the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) expressed concerns about the impact of extended parental leave on posts that have limited staff.

In its submission to a review of maternity leave legislation, the department said that because of its “global footprint”, there was only two-to-three staff posted to some overseas offices.

“Any expansion of eligibility for paid leave under the [Maternity Leave Act] would place greater stress on these smaller posts, as it is often not logistically possible for us to back-fill these roles,” the submission read.

According to its 2020-2021 annual report, DFAT had a total of 2,363 ongoing employees posted overseas. Of those, women outnumbered men by more than 240 public servants (1,304 women to 1,059 men).

The FOI document was released at the same time the conversations about how to modernise the public service are being driven by a review of the APS hierarchy and, just this week, the release of a report on APS workforce diversity and inclusion.

The department submission was in relation to an APSC’s review of the Maternity Leave Act 1973, the legislation’s first in 40 years.

When asked by The Mandarin about the publication of the review, the APSC said it was in its final stage.

“The review remains a priority for the commission and government, and time is being taken to ensure appropriate consideration is given to this important piece of work,” the APSC said.

The findings of the review were due to the federal government in “early 2022”, with only some organisations making their responses public.

A submission by the Community Public Sector Union (CPSU) had argued for 26 weeks’ paid leave for all parents.

In its own submission, DFAT went on to argue that the requirement to have 12 months of service to be entitled to parental leave should be scrapped entirely.

“We suggest that this eligibility be removed altogether, noting the time delay that can be experienced between applying for a position, interviewing and being successful for a role, awaiting a security clearance and subsequently commencing in the role.”

DFAT asked for a draft version of the proposed bill before it was presented to parliament. The department further requested the bill have a delayed commencement period so agencies would have time to change their internal policies.

Dated 4 February 2022, the submission was signed by DFAT chief people officer Jo Talbot.

