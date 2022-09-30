RAAF, USAF renew force interoperability vows

The legal standing of military organisations and the nations they serve have many kinds of documents to define operations and engagements, ranging from accepted rules of war, formal and informal doctrines and binding treaties and pacts.

Then there are the more technocratic documents needed to make systems and people work together as allies and co-combatants to develop capability and make platforms interoperable, whether it’s agreeing on common ammunition, fuel, spare parts or radio frequencies.

Nowhere do those deals matter more than in air power, where rapid deployments, interception and surveillance make or break missions and operations that are dependent on complex supply chains and organisational agility.

The Royal Australian Air Force this week revealed it had inked a new “joint vision statement” with the United States Air Force that “builds on the Australian and US strategic partnership, and conveys the two countries’ intent to work together to direct and support the development and operations” of each other.

The statement was signed in Washington by chief of Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman and chief of staff of the US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

Chipman said Australia and the US “must be ready to meet any challenges that come up, and to do so with friends and international partners around the world.”

“Our increasing levels of interoperability are based on a rich history of operating together,” he said.

The objective of the document is to generate air power that supports “mutual national security approaches to deter aggression and confront threats to a free, stable and open international system.”

It essentially boils down to common standards and procedures that cut across everything from weights and measures, identifiers and terminology, ways of working and classification hierarchies and naming conventions.

One challenge is the fact that warfare has now become both network-centric and increasing ‘software defined’ because technology like cloud computing and artificial intelligence assists everything from automatic pilot systems, satellite and signals monitoring and jamming and the tight coordination of airspace and live fire zones.

Airforce puts it a little more obliquely because while the deal is important, nobody is really comfortable spelling out specifics like the sharing of new noise signatures that can identify aircraft types or ordnance being fired.

Airforce said the statement’s objective “will be accomplished through regional engagement, effective information sharing, shared approaches to security challenges, and credible, sustainable and interoperable air forces across the Indo-Pacific region.”

The latest “collaboration” has been spawned through the Air Senior National Representative (ASNR) forum.

“Established in 2000, and co-chaired by Australia’s Deputy Chief of Air Force and the US Air Force’s Vice Chief of Staff, the forum manages an open, agile, and frank dialogue between the two air forces, to support collaboration on an effective mix of warfighting capabilities and concepts.”

Put simply, it allows interoperability problems (challenges) to be called out and addressed rather than both sides digging in and creating a stalemate.

“ASNR works because our countries share a mutual understanding of the challenges we face in the air domain and the need to address them,” General Brown said.

“Building on our ability to operate together and collaborate is critical to our warfighting advantage.”

Pass the ketchup.

