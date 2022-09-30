Australian imprisoned in Iran slams DFAT’s capacity to help citizens detained abroad

British-Australian academic Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent 804 days in an Iranian prison, has criticised the Australian government for its lack of strategy around hostage negotiations, arguing the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is overburdened and ill-equipped to deal with those detained abroad.

“Navigating this strategic minefield is a task beyond both the capabilities and the remit of the DFAT,” she said.

“Australia needs a clear and sensible strategy. Right now we have none.”

Speaking at a ‘Sydney Ideas’ event at the University of Sydney last night, Moore-Gilbert said DFAT was underfunded and under-resourced, meaning it was unable to offer “more than the most basic consular assistance in most cases”.

The department had nearly 1,000 jobs cut under the Coalition — a hollowing out which may take two to three terms of government to staff it at appropriate levels.

Her comments came the same day Australian economist academic Professor Sean Turnell was sentenced to three years in prison in Myanmar following a secret trial. Working as an economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi, Turnell was detained in February last year after the military overthrew Suu Kyi’s government.

“We need to be prepared to punish hostage-taking states, including making robust use of Magnitsky sanctions without being perpetually hamstrung by fears of upsetting diplomatic relationships,” Moore-Gilbert said.

“After all, is not imprisoning innocent citizens of Australia for diplomatic leverage, not firing the first shot in an assault on our bilateral relationship? We should not be afraid of firing back.”

Magnitsky-style sanctions, named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who was killed in 2009 after exposing serious tax fraud by several Russian companies confiscated from an American financier, enable governments to impose economic sanctions for perpetrators of serious human rights violations and abuses abroad. After being enacted into law in December last year, they’ve been only been used once, implementing travel bans and freezing the assets of 14 Russians involved in Magnitsky’s maltreatment.

They haven’t been used in Turnell’s case, though there are hopes his sentencing could trigger a deportation process.

Along with punitiative action for nations that hold Australian hostages, Moore-Gilbert also called for more “compassion, as well as common sense” when deadling with both victims and their families. She said the department has an “almost paranoid” aversion to the media, keeping both the public and the victims’ families in the dark about progress on negotiations.

“Family members whilst being told very little oppressed into silence, using the very effective threat of if you speak out or campaigns to your loved one, you will endanger them in prison,” she said.

Journalist Peter Greste, who was sentenced to several years’ jail in Egypt in 2013, has repeatedly said public attention can help those in hostage situations, putting a spotlight on their treatment.

Moore-Gilbert said when she returned to Australia, there was no debriefing, support medical exam or psychiatric evaluation — all of which may have helped her reintegrate back into society. While the US has a special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, which communicates with victims and their families, no such position exists in Australia.

“The buck must stop with someone who is both approachable and accountable,” she said.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has been contacted for comment.

