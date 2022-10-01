Australia rejects Sean Turnell’s Myanmar conviction

Foreign minister Penny Wong is demanding the military junta immediately release a former economic adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Professor Turnell is internationally respected for his work to support the people of Myanmar and their economic development,” Wong said in a statement.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will continue to provide consular assistance to Professor Turnell and his family for as long as required.”

Wong’s call followed the ruling against Turnell in a closed court sentencing him to three years’ prison. They echo the same views expressed by the Australian government when the Coalition was in power, with her predecessor Marise Payne appealing to the military junta for the Sydney-man to be let free.

Turnell has been detained for more than 19 months after a military coup seized power from the Myanmar government in 2021.

“The Australian government has consistently rejected the charges against Professor Turnell,” she said.

According to the foreign minister, Australia’s chargé d’affaires and consular officials in Myanmar had attempted to attend the court hearing where Turnell’s verdict was handed down. She said Australia’s representatives were denied access to the court.

“We will continue to take every opportunity to advocate strongly for Professor Turnell until he has returned to his family in Australia.

“We acknowledge the strong international support shown for him, including from our region,” Wong said.

Myanmar’s military regime has clashed with civilians in deadly pro-democracy demonstrations for months now, also garnering widespread condemnation from international leaders.

Wong added Turnell’s family had asked for privacy, and requested this continue to be respected.

