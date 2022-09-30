Former foreign affairs minister tapped for high commissioner to the UK role

Senior Labor figure Stephen Smith has been chosen for the important post of high commissioner to the UK, as part of a sweeping reset for Australia’s diplomatic corps.

The former foreign affairs and defence minister is currently leading the government’s defence strategic review, and will start his new post once that report has been handed to the government next year.

On Friday, minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said the appointment of one of her predecessors as high commissioner reflected a tradition of sending an Australian representative to the UK who previously served in cabinet.

“Mr Smith was a member of the Australian parliament for 20 years and he served as minister for defence and prior to that minister for foreign affairs and trade,” Wong said.

Smith is currently based at the University of Western Australia’s USAsia Centre, where he has taught public international law since 2014.

He was a federal parliamentarian from 1993-2013 and then went on to sit on the advisory board of EY’s Oceania Government and Public Sector (2014-2017) and board member of Hockey Australia (2013-2016).

Lynette Wood will continue to act in the role until Smith is in a position to step up in 2023. The foreign minister thanked the public servant for her service.

Australia’s last fully-fledged high commissioner to the UK was former commonwealth attorney-general George Brandis KC.

During her press conference, Wong said there were some cases where it was clear that having a person represent the country in a diplomatic role from outside the public service was advantageous. This included the appointment of candidates with a distinguished business or parliamentary background, she said.

“I want to make clear our government is reversing the previous government’s approach and that we are rebalancing appointments towards more qualified senior officials consistent with community expectations and position requirements,” Wong said.

“Today I am announcing a team that complements the existing personnel who we have across the world pursuing Australia’s interests.”

Six career diplomats were also named to lead Australian overseas posts in Argentina, Egypt, Kuwait, Portugal, Türkiye and Vietnam.

Dr Simon Twisk will be Australia’s new ambassador to Argentina, Dr Axel Wabenhorst is off to be Australia’s ambassador in Egypt, Melissa Kelly will serve as the ambassador to Kuwait, Indra McCormick as ambassador to Portugal, Tony Huber is the new consul-general in Istanbul, Türkiye, and Andrew Goledzinowski is the new ambassador to Vietnam.

The foreign minister also said a recruitment process was underway for Australian diplomatic posts to Singapore, New Delhi, Tokyo and the United Nations in New York.

“Our foreign service is the driver of Australia’s engagement with the world,” Wong said.

Incumbent diplomats, including Will Hodgman in Singapore, Barry O’Farrell in India, and Mitch Fifield in New York will finish up between February and June next year.

Wong thanked outgoing ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls generals for their contributions to advancing the nation’s interests in those countries during their tenures.

