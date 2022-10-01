Gas to be supplied to domestic market on ‘reasonable terms’ before export

A new heads of agreement to secure gas supplies for the domestic market has been signed by the federal government with East Coast LNG Exporters.

The new deal to secure gas supplies, which was signed in the past week, covers issues such as increasing the available gas supply, improving security and affordability of gas as well as ensuring a greater amount of information is available to customers.

A part of the new gas-supply agreement is a condition that the exporters offer uncontracted gas to the domestic market under reasonable terms before they export it as well as ensuring domestic consumers will not pay more than global customers.

New commitments made under this new deal struck with the Labor government mean there will be an extra 157 petajoules of gas available in 2023. This more than makes up for the 56 petajoules gas shortfall forecast by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Resources minister Madeleine King will also meet with exporters on a quarterly basis to ensure that they are complying with their obligations under the agreement.

“The new supply commitments, and Heads of Agreement, will deliver gas to the domestic market when needed, and ensures future uncontracted gas will be offered to the domestic market first, on competitive and reasonable terms, before it is offered for export,” King said.

“This is just one of a suite of measures being taken by the government to deliver enduring improvements to the domestic gas market and strengthen the security of domestic gas users’ access to affordable gas.”

King said the impact of the agreement, which has the effect of avoiding a shortfall in gas supply, meant that she did not have to entertain activating the gas security mechanism at the current time.

“This is a great outcome for Australia, will strengthen confidence in the domestic gas market and safeguard our global reputation as a stable and reliable energy exporter to our regional partners,” King said.

“I thank the east coast gas producers for working with the government to resolve the forecast shortfall.”

