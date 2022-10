What a false coup rumour reveals about Chinese politics

Last weekend, an entirely unsupported claim about China — that Gen. Li Qiaoming had launched a coup against Chinese president Xi Jinping — spread like wildfire through the Chinese diaspora and then among Indian media. Xi appeared in public on Tuesday, dispelling any rumours. The coup story was of course false, but it briefly reached a wide audience, prompting even some prominent figures to repeat the rumours.

It’s not completely implausible that Xi might face a coup within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — someday. China’s economic and policy failures are growing, as is discontent among the Chinese elite. However, unfounded claims like those from last weekend pop up frequently beyond China. How they spread and why reveals how little is known about the centre of Chinese politics and how badly it can be misunderstood.

The recent coup rumours followed a familiar pattern. The anti-CCP parts of the Chinese diaspora are often abuzz with stories of intrigue in Beijing’s inner circles, mostly based on nothing. Social media has amplified stories once only shared in minor exile newspapers or among gossipy circles. In this case, a claim by a dissident journalist that flights in China were being cancelled started the rumour. (The first sign of a real coup would be a seizure of China’s propaganda organs.)