Post-pandemic Melbourne airports chalk up greatest number of antisocial travel incidents

With increased traveller numbers expected during the school holidays, the public has been reminded to keep their cool at airports and on planes or face a hefty fine.

Disruptive passengers may have to pay a $9,000 penalty for unruly behaviour on a plane under the civil aviation regulations and face up to two years’ prison for interfering with crew or aircraft under the law.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has dealt with 748 incidents at airports in the past seven months, including public disturbances, intoxication and offensive behaviour.

A further 746 incidents involving airline passengers were recorded concerning the possession of prohibited items, seizing potential weapons including credit card knives and ammunition rounds concealed by passengers.

According to AFP Commander Peter Bodel, officers have reported more offensive, violent and disruptive behaviour, including incidents of ‘air-rage’ since pandemic-related travel restrictions have eased.

“Airport staff are trained to streamline security processes and make sure everyone has a safe flight,” Bodel said.

“It is disappointing when a small number of passengers show violent or abusive behaviour towards people who are trying to do their jobs, so we are urging passengers to do the right thing.”

New data from March-September 2022 showed AFP offers a response to more incidents in Melbourne for carrying prohibited items (218 compared to 184 in Sydney and 138 in Brisbane); assault (18 compared to 17 in Sydney and 7 at the Gold Coast); and public disturbance (195 compared to 167 in Sydney and 72 in Perth).

Sydney led the pack for responses to intoxication or offensive behaviour (36 compared to 30 in Melbourne and 22 in Darwin); and smoking in non-permitted areas (42 compared to 12 in Melbourne and 11 on the Gold Coast).

The AFP is calling for fellow passengers to update and check the Airport Watch reporting portal if they see any behaviour at an airport for suspicious or disruptive behaviour.

The portal is being touted by the agency as a way for the public to be “eyes and ears of the aviation environment”, and complements the AFP’s other duties at airports, such as community policing and counter-terrorism first response capability, air security, joint intelligence teams and bomb appraisal officers, as well as firearms and explosives detection canines.

“We encourage passengers and airport staff to revisit Airport Watch and know the signs when something is not right,” Bodel said.

People can also request police presence at an airport, or share information with the AFP by phoning 131 AFP (131 237).

