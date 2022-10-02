Sport Integrity Australia launches division to address abuses of power

Following allegations last month of racism in Hawthorn Football Club, the government launched a new division within Sport Integrity Australia, to address abuses of power in sport, specifically discrimination and vilification.

The Safety in Sport Division would involve a deputy CEO of safety and culture strategy, whose responsibilities would include advising SIA on discrimination including abuse and mistreatment in the country’s sports.

Part of the announcement included an expansion of SIA’s hotline for the public to make abuse complaints.

David Sharpe, CEO at SIA, said the organisation was working to change the culture in sport, including embedding “acceptable behaviours”.

“It is critical we start the conversation and education at the grassroots level because today’s five-year-old could be our 2032 Olympian,” Sharpe said.

“What action or response taken will be driven by the person coming forward to share their experience or story.

“This does not have to be public, they may just want someone to listen. Information gathered will allow the agency to further identify emerging trends and inform our education initiatives and strategies.”

The announcement followed allegations made last month of racism against Indigenous players at ALF team Hawthorn Football Club, as reported by Crikey.

The expanded hotline would allow people to make anonymous complaints about abuse in sport, although the SIA would not be able to investigate “historical matters”.

Minister for sport Anika Wells said the hotline was a space for people to feel heard and to find support.

“In my short time as federal minister for sport, I have set out to make a contribution that progresses integrity and equality within our wide world of sport,” the minister said.

“I am yet to find anyone who can assure me our sporting institutions are safe.

“This is the first step of many to help people in sport feel safe and have faithful means of reporting abuses.”

The government stated it was reviewing federal sporting responsibilities, to ensure federal sporting agencies were aligned ahead of the lead-up to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics.

SIA was set up in 2020, focusing on integrity issues in sport such as anti-doping, match-fixing, and education about keeping sports clean.

