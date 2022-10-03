ASU accused of lagging on rep for ATO Parramatta fit-out hearings

The Australian Taxation Office has told a parliamentary committee the Australian Services Union is yet to nominate a site representative to be a part of consultations on the fit-out of its new Parramatta digs, despite three separate invitations.

Assistant commissioner of property Payal Pandya told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works that there is a working group involving people at the Parramatta offices of the ATO in the design process.

Both the Community and Public Service Union and the ASU were invited to participate but Pandya told the committee that the ASU is yet to advise the tax office of a site representative.

She said that the ASU was approached at the end of 2021 and the start of 2022 for the name of a person that might represent the union as a part of the working group looking at the design process.

“This group will continue to play a key role throughout the implementation process, and we very much look forward to hearing from the ASU on their nominated representative,” Pandya said.

ASU branch secretary Jeff Lapidos said that the tax office’s consultation between the staff and the ASU was inadequate and that the tax office was obligated under an enterprise agreement to engage with the union.

He said the ATO did invite the ASU to nominate a tax office employee to the working group as an ASU representative, but the union made a decision to not nominate a staff member to the working party.

“The union’s position is that the ATO should consult with the union, so we didn’t nominate an employee because we think the union itself is better able to represent the employee’s interests overall rather than an individual employee who might be relatively junior and may not be able to well express the concerns that the union and the staff more generally may have,” Lapidos said.

Ladpidos said that the union had tried to explain in its submissions how the consultation process was inadequate, and that there were a series of questions raised by its proposals that arose from the documentation provided to the union.

The ASU lodged a supplementary submission to the committee in which it responded to the tax office’s response to the union’s first submission on the Parramatta fit-out such as concerns about luncheon facilities, toilets and bathroom facilities.

Concerns about toilet facilities included the provision of ‘squat’ toilets and the tax office’s initial response to the ASU’s concerns was that the toilets were being provided by the landlord and as such not a part of the ATO fit-out.

The union disagreed and its supplementary submission says that consideration of the configuration of toilet facilities is within the scope of the tax office’s authority.

It said that the Parramatta office is located in one of the most multi-cultural regions in the country

“The ATO should tell its staff and their Unions exactly how the bathrooms on each floor are to be configured, how many stalls, urinals, showers and sinks will be on each floor,” the supplementary submission says. “It is grossly unreasonable for the ATO to say it will not consider the use of ‘squat’ toilets unless individual tax officers come forward to request them.”

READ MORE:

Committee on Public Works set to review ATO’s Parramatta office plans