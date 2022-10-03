Chalmers stays on message in lead up to Budget

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is nothing if he is not good at trying to manage expectations about precisely what the federal government is going to do in the federal Budget.

He has spent one speech after another, press release after press release and press conferences since the May 21 election warning Australians that things will get worse before they get better.

Even a rudimentary skim across multiple transcripts of Chalmers’ media appearances reveals the treasurer is and has been consistently on message.

Chalmers and his colleagues have pointed to other economic indicators that necessitate keeping belts right and the Reserve Bank of Australia provides the government with a reason to repeat its warning about worsening circumstances every month when it increases the interest rates.

Let’s take the treasurer’s interview on Sky News over the weekend where he laid out the various problems the government has in focus as it prepares for the budget.

“First of all, a global situation which has deteriorated substantially in the last couple of months; high and rising inflation and interest rates; and thirdly, the pretty substantial pressures that are on the Budget right now when it comes to funding things like the rising cost of debt, health, NDIS, aged care and defence,” Chalmers said.

“So, in the Final Budget Outcome — even with a fairly substantial and welcome improvement in the prices that we’re getting for our exports — hasn’t gone anywhere near making up for some of those persistent structural pressures in the Budget that we’ve inherited.”

Chalmers does not miss a chance to reinforce the message about budgetary challenges in the same interview. A viewer could not mistake Chalmers’ message for anything other than grim. He lays it on thick.

“We’ve got deficits as far as the eye can see, we’ve got a trillion dollars in debt and rising interest rates, which means that that’s getting more and more expensive to service,” Chalmers said. “So that’s the backdrop for the Budget — the deteriorating global conditions, high and rising inflation and interest rates, and trying to build buffers not just against this global situation, but being able to fund some of these services that Australians have a legitimate right to expect into the future.”

Why does the treasurer need to focus on managing expectations? Getting the messaging right to the electorate is critical when a government has just been elected after nine years of a Coalition administration and — if Twitter and other social media forums are any guide — supporters of the federal government want things to happen quickly.

It is necessary for Chalmers to dampen the enthusiasm for speed and through his reminder that things will continue to be tough encourage people waiting for the budget to have realistic expectations. He is supported in this endeavour by the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe on a monthly basis.

Lowe’s 6 September 2022 statement is worth some consideration in the context of expectation management in terms of the economy.

“The outlook for global economic growth has deteriorated due to pressures on real incomes from high inflation, the tightening of monetary policy in most countries, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the COVID containment measures and other policy challenges in China,” Lowe said.

“Inflation in Australia is the highest it has been since the early 1990s and is expected to increase further over the months ahead. Global factors explain much of the increase in inflation, but domestic factors are also playing a role. There are widespread upward pressures on prices from strong demand, a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors of the economy.”

The RBA governor’s words provide Chalmers with support for his positioning and expectation management.

Chalmer’s messaging did not alter on the release of the final budget outcome last week that revealed a better budgetary position at the end of the last financial year with higher-than-expected tax revenue from companies and individuals as well as higher commodity prices.

“Despite this improvement, Australians are still burdened with a multi-billion-dollar deficit and a trillion dollars of debt which is getting more and more expensive to service,” Chalmers said in a statement announcing the outcome for 2021-22.

“There are no guarantees that all of the factors driving the improved outcome will be sustained over the longer term.”

Chalmers has his mind fixed on reminding people that the budget outcome provides a picture seen through the rear-view vision mirror — as with any set of accounts — and that he needs to deal with what comes ahead.

This is also the first budget of the electoral cycle for the Albanese government and it makes sense for the government to toughen measures in this particular document. It leaves scope for more generous measures in other budgets if the economic circumstances allow for it.

Something else needs to be borne in mind when reading and listening to the Treasurer’s messaging. The last election campaign was fought by the now opposition branding then-Albanese opposition as being loose with the economy and incapable of managing national finances.

The treasurer’s messaging is not just about the coming budget but also about framing a change in the conversation on Labor’s ability to manage an economy going through turbulence.

It is as much about the next federal election due in three years as it is about managing expectations in the short- to medium term.