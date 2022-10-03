Victorian government launches live stream of bandicoots

The Victorian government has launched a bandicoot live stream, called “Bandicam”, in the state’s south-east.

Parklands Bandicoot Reserve has been set up to live stream the endangered species’ habitat in order to celebrate Australia’s biodiversity, with $17,000 allocated to the project.

The bandicoot project has been launched in collaboration with the state government, GoverGlenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority (CMA) and Southern Grampians Shire Council.

The live stream can be viewed on the website or through the YouTube video below.

In a statement, the government said the live stream was launched to bring greater awareness to the marsupial.

Last year, the Eastern Barred Bandicoot had its conservation status upgraded from “extinct in the wild” to “endangered”.

The live cam has been set up following the set up of Platycam earlier this year, a live stream of platypus habitat in the Grange Burn in Hamilton.

Victorian minister for the environment and climate action Lily D’Ambrosio said the state government was committed to stop the decline of native flora and fauna.

“Bandicam and Platycam let Victorians connect with our wonderful wildlife from wherever they are in the world,” the minister said in a statement.

Live streams of wildlife are nothing new, with notable live streams of wildlife including Melbourne’s peregrine falcons at 367 Collins.

A pair of falcons have been filmed during their mating season, with two eggs hatched so far.

The live stream is popular with social media users, with 40.4k members in a dedicated Facebook group for the birds.

In the United States, Katmai National Park has its own popular live cam of its bears.

The National Park also hosts Fat Bear Week, which allows social media users to vote on what bears are the fattest, as fat bears survive better during winter hibernation. The event has grown in popularity, with 800,000 votes cast last year.

