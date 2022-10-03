WA officially kicks single-use plastics habit for sale of cold drinks

Consultation for ending the use of plastic coffee cups as part of Western Australia’s Plan for Plastics has opened, with the sale of single-use plastic for cold beverages now banned in the state.

WA officially banned single-use plastic cold beverage cups from October 1. Such cups are one of nine items to be phased out in the first stage of the Plastics Plan since July, 2022 and comprise more than 40% of plastic waste.

The government gave retailers an extended deadline of October to phase out the use of single-use cups, to help them organise suppliers for alternative materials.

Environment minister Reece Whitby said the move was “another positive step” towards permanently transitioning away from single-use plastics. The move makes the state a leader among other Australian jurisdictions with this initiative, saving 430 million single-use plastics from landfill each year.

“It’s great to see Western Australians embrace the first stage of our Plan for Plastics, and many businesses have already completed the transition,” Whitby said in a statement.

To date, WA has also banned the use of single-plastics for plates, cutlery, drink stirrers, drinking straws, thick plastic bags, expanded polystyrene food containers, helium balloon releases and unlidded containers.

Coinciding with the plastics ban, McDonald’s replaced its plastic cold beverage cups and lids in cafes across WA in an Australian first. The impact of removing approximately 17.5 million items in McCafé stores alone will mean about 140 tonnes of plastic have been removed from annual circulation.

“We can be proud that our state continues to lead the way in tackling single-use plastics,” the minister said.

Disposable options for single-use drinking containers continue to be offered, including certified compostable cups and lids already widely used by businesses.

The disability, aged care and health sectors are exempt from the ban and continue to use single-use plastic condiments for the care of those who use such items to maintain their quality of life.

The government’s public consultation on the phase-out of single-use plastic coffee cups and other items for Stage 2 will close on 18 November. The target date to ban the sale of those items will be February 2023.

