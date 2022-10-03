More work to be done to deal with domestic and family violence in Queensland

October marks Sexual Violence Awareness Month, with Queensland’s minister for women and prevention of domestic and family violence reminding everyone that anybody can fall victim to it.

A range of events will be held across the state to raise awareness about the role each person can play in ending sexual violence.

In a statement, Shannon Fentiman said most people knew a person who had been impacted by the human rights violation of sexual violence.

“Recent research found that more than half of women in their twenties had experienced sexual violence,” Fentiman said.

“Sexual Violence Awareness Month is a time for all Queenslanders to take a stand to say we won’t tolerate this violence in our communities any longer.”

Following a review by an independent taskforce examining women’s safety and justice led by retired judge Margaret McMurdo, the state government has acted on a number of recommendations to strengthen the way the DFSV service system works with the justice system.

New reforms have been introduced in Queensland to strengthen laws dealing with technology-facilitated abuse, consent and mistake of fact. And the government is also working to amend anti-discrimination laws to impose a positive duty on bosses to create a safe and respectful environment for employees.

“We’re significantly reforming our justice system to improve the experience for victims of sexual and domestic and family violence in response to the findings of the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce,” the minister said.

Fentiman, who is also the attorney-general, also noted a new framework named ‘Prevent. Support. Believe.’, which sets out a vision for a community where nobody experienced the fear, threat or experience of sexual violence.

“Respectful relationships education is being embedded in our schools, we’re increasing funding to sexual assault services and rolling out sexual violence liaison officers across the Queensland Police Service,” she added.