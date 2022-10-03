Australia should collaborate through AUKUS to protect space-based assets, paper argues

Australia should collaborate more through the AUKUS partnership to protect space-based assets, argued a new policy paper from the ANU National Security College.

The paper was authored by Philip Citowicki, executive officer of the Space Industry Association of Australia, which goes on to recommend Australia increase its international cooperation with both the US and the UK in the area of space.

“Through AUKUS, steps could be taken to boost space resilience against military or natural crises by ensuring that the countries maintain minimum viable capabilities across key elements of the space industry supply chain,” the Triple constellation: AUKUS in space paper wrote.

“This could include focusing on elements required to reconstitute vital space-based assets, as well as systems for disaggregating and complementing existing capabilities.”

It continued to argue that AUKUS governments could work together when it came to embedding new space technologies in supply chains.

This process should include AUKUS governments working together to incorporate new and emerging technology firms into the space industry supply chain.

The paper referenced secretary of Home Affairs Michael Pezzullo’s comments last year at the Southern Space Symposium, where he advocated for vigilance towards space weather’s impact on infrastructure.

“A space ecosystem that is resilient to both natural hazards, cyber threats and, indeed, physical threats will ensure that we’re able to bounce back from adverse and, indeed, at times catastrophic events,” Pezzullo said at the time.

A key recommendation from the paper was the acceleration of the Australia-US Technology Safeguard Agreement (TSA) to allow greater commercial use of Australian spaceports by US companies.

An example raised in the paper was the launch of two rockets from the Northern Territory earlier this year, as previously reported by The Mandarin. The rockets were launched through a commercial launch site, the first time NASA had done so outside of the US.

The paper noted that access to more spaceports through AUKUS would improve access to space and resilience building, including through commercial spaceports in South Australia and the UK.

“Australia is well-positioned for launch activities by leveraging its geographic advantages and regional accessibility,” the paper stated.

Another key recommendation of the paper was for AUKUS participants to collaborate on low-earth orbiting satellites, in the interest of both defence and natural disasters.

