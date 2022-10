Trifecta of reports reveal regulatory reflux in Stephen Jones’ financial services portfolio

They say bad things come in threes, and in financial services, it looks like you can now bank on superstition.

After a week in which half of cabinet scored a free kick into corporate pariah Optus, the results of a trifecta of headache inquiries inherited by the Albanese government surfaced over the Labor Day long weekend, with the obligatory lack of comment that defines ‘take-out-the-trash’ releases.

The highly anticipated report into the Statutory Review of the Consumer Data Right, known as ‘Open Banking’, dropped on Friday, followed by Bridget McKenzie’s electoral depth charge of a Regional Banking Taskforce and Andrew Bragg’s probe into the phenomenon of ‘de-banking’ businesses.