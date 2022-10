Turns out COVID-19 didn’t reshape geopolitics

In the summer of 2020, the editors of International Organization, the premier scholarly journal of international relations, had an intriguing idea. They commissioned a collection of essays asking scholars to consider what effect COVID-19 would have on their particular area of study. The result was a special issue released in December 2020 featuring some of the brightest minds in my field — and also me.

My contribution was intended to be counterintuitive. In “The Song Remains the Same: International Relations After COVID-19,” I argued that the pandemic would not have a transformative effect on world politics. It would neither cause a discontinuous shift in the fabric of international relations nor accelerate pre-existing trends. Like the 1918 influenza pandemic, I suggested, COVID-19 would be a profound but temporary shock without much of a lasting effect. To use the language of social science, I was betting on the null hypothesis.

I drafted that argument more than two years ago, barely six months into the pandemic and back when COVID-19 was truly a novel coronavirus. At the time, COVID-19 had killed half a million people worldwide; by the fall of 2022, that number is closer to 6.5 million. Now that US president Joe Biden has declared the pandemic is over, Foreign Policy’s editors thought it would be an ideal moment for me to revisit and reassess this argument. If I could go back in time two years, would I tell Past Dan to revise it?