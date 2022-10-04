PSsst! Minister’s entertaining pick for speechwriter, Abbott unmasked in Japan

Minister gets wordsmith to sign dotted line

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher has made an interesting choice in her pick for a new speechwriter.

Brigid Delaney, a former diary columnist for The Guardian, turned Netflix TV show creator, has been tapped by the ACT senator to take on the role. The author of ‘Reasons Not to Worry’ (September 2022) recently leveraged research about the Greek and Roman stoics she did for the book to share eight life hacks from philosophy that everyday people could use.

We wonder what influence – if any – the stoics will have in Gallagher’s messaging around budget time. She is also the minister for finance and women, after all.

Delaney’s hire will also possibly make an impact on a public service audience, with Gallagher’s address for IPAA ACT in mid-September postponed following the Queen’s passing. The virtual talk on APS reform and what the minister’s vision for a stronger public service looked like is now sure to benefit from a bit of Delaney’s creative pizzaz. No details on the new date for the IPAA talk yet.

Albo up late

Speaking of our political masters and their moment in the spotlight, prime minister Anthony Albanese joined Midnight Oil on stage on Monday.

The gig included headline artist and former Labor minister Peter Garrett, who was performing at the Horden Pavillion. Just one night before the band was performing at ANU in Canberra, with political slogans (mostly about environmentalism) featuring in performances for their national tour. An ANU alumni (Burgmann College no less) Garrett was ultimately bestowed an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, where he helped pay his way by cleaning toilets.

Union goes potty over Tax’s new Parramatta digs

Also on matters of hygiene, never let it be said industrial representatives are shy about going wherever it takes to stand up for the rights of humble public servants, especially at the ATO’s shiny new skyscraper in downtown Parramatta, where the Australian Services Union is pulling the revenue agency’s chain about how many squat toilets are coming with the new building.

“The ASU is aware that ATO staff in some ATO offices have had difficulty using ‘standard’ toilets and have attempted to use these in the squat position, which has caused difficulties,” the ASU said in its submission to the parliamentary standing committee on public works. A case of WC gone mad? You be the judge.

Optus pioneers Freedom from Information

In a week in which too much transparency was never enough for a government seeking a corporate scalp or five over the Optus hack, spare a thought for the various information commissioners across Australia, who regularly fight for public access government data through Freedom of Information requests, or require agencies to notify their customers when there’s been a data breach. Last week was Right to Know week, a national celebration of the value of disclosures and data, a fine event entirely gazumped by Optus’ mandatory revelations. Don’t worry: Deloitte, whose handiwork has been on show at the Digital Transformation Office, is now on the job at Optus.

A decade on: Gillard’s Question Time takedown about sexism in parliament

The so-called ‘misogyny speech’ of Australia’s first woman prime minister turns 10 this Sunday (9 October) but misogyny has been doing the rounds for longer than any of us can remember.

To mark the milestone, a number of content creators have turned their hand to transposing the words of the speech into song, dance, and TikTok mashups.

The Mandarin’s favourite creation is a simple but effective video of a young woman getting ready to leave the house to a soundtrack comprising a trance version of the speech.

The former Labor PM will also spend this week reflecting on the state of sexism and misogyny in Australia as part of a speaking tour across the country.

Abbott’s face mask faux pas in Japan

The man who was the subject of Gillard’s withering lecture on misogyny, Tony Abbott, joined a lineup of Australian prime ministers in Tokyo last week to attend the state funeral of Abe Shinzo.

As the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Abe was a great friend to our country. His assassination was felt deeply in Australia – and around the world. pic.twitter.com/XlrRuwcmnv — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 27, 2022

It was a dignified opportunity to honour the life of the slain former prime minister of Japan, who was assassinated in July, and Australia’s closeness with the nation he served.

DFAT secretary Jan Adams accompanied the Australian delegation that travelled to Tokyo for the event, including Albanese, Malcolm Turnbull, John Howard and Abbott. Some choice photographs were taken and shared by PM&C on its official Linkedin page.

Clicking through the photo gallery of mourners in black suits and ties, wearing white ribbons pinned to their jacket breast, we land on the fourth image. Officials at the funeral are upstanding, looking straight ahead, and foreign officials are wearing translation ear-pieces to follow along with the proceedings.

Almost every person is wearing a face mask — most N95 style masks, and all of them wearing a mask properly. Except for Abbott and one other gentleman three-along on his row, whose exposed noses stick out like sore thumbs in a room full of compliant, COVID-conscious dignitaries.

What did the Japanese hosts think of the chin-warming style of Mr Abbott’s face sling? Of all the protocol briefings the group must have had before the event, you would have hoped they all were paying attention to the public health ones.

What’s in a name?

Did you know, the much-discussed, much-publicised, and much-analysed Jobs and Skills Summit was almost not named as such?

An email chain between treasurer Jim Chalmers and the PM, published under FOI, has revealed the summit was originally simply the “Jobs Summit”, before Chalmers tagged on the “and Skills”.

If the name was up for debate, surely there was a snappier option than the rather matter-of-fact “Jobs and Skills Summit”?

