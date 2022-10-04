Ombud encourages agencies to be more forthcoming in PID disclosures

The commonwealth ombud has recommended agencies be more forthcoming about both evidence and reasons in disclosures under the Public Interest Disclosure Act (PID Act), following its own investigation into four unnamed agencies.

In a new report authored by ombud Iain Anderson, the investigation found agencies’ PID investigations were “often of good quality, with well-explained findings and a clear summary of evidence”.

However, for the contents of the summary of evidence itself, the report found cases where the summary was “inadequate”.

“A clear and detailed summary of evidence helps a discloser, as well as any third parties reading the report, to follow the investigator’s reasoning and understand the basis for any findings and recommendations,” Anderson wrote.

The release of the report came as attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said, when introducing the national anti-corruption commission (NACC) legislation to parliament, he would be looking at strengthening the PID Act to protect whistleblowers.

The report continued to advise against listing the types of evidence, such as interviews or correspondence, instead of actually providing the evidence in the summary.

“In each of those cases, owing to the absence of evidence in the report, we were unable to critically assess the investigation’s findings,” the report stated.

The ombud’s report observed two incidents in which the allegations were not deemed “serious” enough to be investigated despite evidence to the contrary.

As a result, the ombud encouraged agencies to record why an allegation was not deemed serious enough.

“These cases demonstrate the need for the investigator to ensure they correctly identify the basis for a decision not to investigate and ensure the reasons for the decision are clearly recorded and conveyed to the discloser,” Anderson said in the report.

The use of templates was encouraged “in principle” to allow for a more consistent approach to PID Act disclosures.

“However, in our experience the availability and/or use of templates does not always ensure decisions are clearly explained and documented,” Anderson stated.

“For example, this investigation observed decisions which simply recorded that a particular legislative criterion was or was not met, without explaining why or detailing the information the decision-maker considered in reaching that assessment.”

The ombud recommended agencies ensure, if templates are used, the inclusion of what factors the decision-maker took into consideration at an “appropriate” level of detail.

Another recommendation from the ombud was the establishment of a network of authorised officers accessible to all staff.

“The authorised officer is a special role, requiring good judgment and particular skills in dealing with sensitive matters… This may mean, subject to individual aptitude and experience, that a mixed group of APS level and management level officers could offer favourable conditions for reporting wrongdoing.”

Anderson suggested all agencies make PID training mandatory for all staff instead of optional, as it was at three of the four agencies examined.

