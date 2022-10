National cabinet and the COVID-19 gamble

On August 31, the national cabinet agreed with the revised number of days COVID-19 positive cases had to stay in isolation from seven to five days, with two caveats.

The change would only apply to people with no symptoms at five days, while the seven-day isolation period would still apply to workers in “high-risk” settings, such as aged care, disability care, and those providing care in the home. The national cabinet further agreed to remove the mandatory requirement for face masks on domestic flights.

Coming into effect on September 9, the decision caused some consternation in public health circles. Professor Bruce Thompson, head of the Melbourne School of Health Sciences at Melbourne University, conceded the move was “risky”. The federal president of the Australian Medical Association, Steve Robson, was also of the view that adjusting such rules from an economic standpoint — getting people back to work more quickly — could be counterproductive.