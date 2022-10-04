Experts criticise exceptional public hearings proviso in NACC legislation

A Transparency International Australia virtual panel has pointed out the potential downfalls of public hearings to be held only in exceptional circumstances in the National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) legislation.

During the ‘Australia’s proposed anti-corruption commission: the legislation explained’ panel, senior counsel at the Victorian Bar and chair of the Accountability Roundtable Fiona McLeod said that one way of looking at the requirement was that it was redundant, as the decision on whether a hearing would be public or not lay at the discretion of the commissioner.

“The courts will have to decide what constitutes exceptional circumstances,” McLeod added.

“And you can see that a well-heeled person under investigation who’s spending the sort of money that would attract the attention of this commission is likely to take issue with a commissioner who says their [hearing should be] public.”

McLeod went on to state she felt concerned the courts would get bogged down about the legal definition of what is and isn’t an “exceptional circumstance”, with little jurisprudence on the matter as it currently stands.

Another member of the panel, TIA board member and public policy expert AJ Brown, commented he wanted NACC to operate like a “standing royal commission”.

“In fact,” Brown said, “It’ll have more powers than most royal commissions do because it’ll be given the same sort of permanent access to the telecommunications intercept powers, different investigative powers that law enforcement agencies do.”

Circling back to the point made by McLeod about public hearings, Brown added royal commissions are trusted to exercise discretion on what should and shouldn’t be a public hearing.

The board member added the proviso had been inserted to address concerns about the reputations of parliamentarians and those called to give evidence.

“The problem is that it’s not the right way to address the issue. It doesn’t add anything, it only adds confusion and uncertainty and potential danger,” Brown stated.

Moderator Australian Democracy Network’s Saffron Zomer concluded the panel by remarking the introduction of NACC legislation was the beginning.

“This is the first step on that journey to a fair democracy that works for everyone,” the executive director said.

“Can’t be the last — there’s no silver bullet in this space — we need an integrated package of reforms that support each other.”

Helen Haines, independent MP, who also was on the panel, added the NACC joint parliamentary select committee had met that day, on Tuesday. Haines said the committee was conducting an inquiry, due to report back to parliament on November 10.

