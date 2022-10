APS primed for ‘make a difference’ makeover to lure talent. So where’s the money at?

The Albanese government is quietly preparing to put the image of working for the Australian Public Service into reputational rehab, as it tries to entice fresh talent and corporate pay packet refugees to back to the public sector.

It’s a ‘make a difference’ makeover that comes after several years of buying in private-sector policy development and strategic advice from big, medium, and boutique consulting firms, where fees can routinely punch through $500 per hour on minimum flag falls among the ‘Coalition of the Billing’.

It’s a plan years in the making — opposition does that. With key policy shifts in portfolios including environment, climate, social services, education and industry, agencies are now actively looking to bolster in-house expertise for guidance and advice as October and May budgets approach.