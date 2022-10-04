Electromagnetic warfare lab primed to kick out the jams

The survivability of electronics and computers used by the Australian military in combat operations has taken an important step forward, with the opening of a new secure laboratory in Adelaide dedicated to withstanding electromagnetic attacks.

Known as the Pitt-Johnston Electromagnetic Warfare Research Centre, the new facility is a collaboration between Joint Capabilities Group and the Defence Science and Technology Group and quietly broke cover this month.

Defence says the purpose-built facility consists of “a highly secure environment with first-class laboratories, workspaces and high-end information technology to test the survivability of Defence platforms on the electromagnetic spectrum.”

Colloquially known as ‘jamming’, electromagnetic tactics and warfare are used to interfere with enemy electronics ranging from radio and signals carrying launch commands to radar and guidance systems used to thwart attacks.

Dedicated jamming aircraft have flown in missions for more than half a century to help protect aircraft like bombers from being targeted by surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles.

However, an issue with developing such technology is that it is necessarily ‘noisy’ and can interfere with civilian electronics unless shielded and handled in a secure and competent way, usually in a very well-insulated shed.

State government correctional services for years fought running battles with other emergency services over various attempts to deploy mobile phone jammers in jails, an indication of how ‘hot’ the application of such technology is in real life.

“The location of this facility was carefully considered to optimise the contribution of Defence Science and Technology Group, while leveraging the operational experience within co-located units and the Defence Industry Hub in Adelaide,” chief of joint capabilities Lieutenant General John Frewen said.

“This world-class research centre is a major boost to Defence’s Electromagnetic Warfare Program and reinforces the Edinburgh Defence Precinct as a critical hub.

“Industry support and collaboration has also been instrumental in the facility becoming operational and remains essential to operating a number of systems housed in the research centre.”

The naming of the Pitt-Johnston Electromagnetic Warfare Research Centre derives from Wing Commander Mark Pitt and Group Captain Wayne Johnston in recognition of their “outstanding contributions to the development of Joint Electromagnetic Warfare capabilities” Defence said.

