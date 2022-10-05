NIAA defends use of “misleadingly positive” Deloitte report in senate inquiry

The first hearing of a senate inquiry into missing and murdered First Nations women and children was held on Wednesday, featuring officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), and Attorney-General’s Department.

During the opening statement for the NIAA, group manager Ben Burdon acknowledged the grief of the loss of murdered First Nations women and children, thanking the committee for allowing the agency to appear that day.

Senator Lidia Thorpe asked the public servants where the issues lay with data sharing, Esther Bogaart, first assistant secretary at the Attorney-General’s Department First Nations and Justice Policy Division, said the department was reliant on data from state and territory agencies.

“My understanding in work we do with the AFP on the national missing person data, as well as the AIC on the national homicide monitoring program, is that they are very reliant on state and territory information,” Bogaart said.

“So it’s always [about] getting that information on time, getting it in a consistent way.”

Thorpe also asked if more extensive community consultation would occur, following a 2018 review into the implementation of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody by Deloitte of the impact of the royal commission which the senator called a “desktop review”.

NIAA families and strategy branch manager Ursula Carolyn told the committee the report was publicly available to be viewed.

“You can go through that report and see what has been achieved and the ones that have not been completed or implemented,” Carolyn said.

“In relation to further review of the findings of the royal commission, the Justice Policy partnership is not conducting a formal review as such, it’s not going through each of the 339 recommendations.”

Senator David Shoebridge further pressed the witnesses from the NIAA about the mention of the Deloitte report in its answer, asking whether the NIAA agreed with critiques the report was “misleadingly positive”.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. And that’s what we’re focused on,” Burdon replied.

When further pressed by Shoebridge, Burdon admitted the outcomes of the royal commission had not been achieved.

“It’s something that the government takes very, very seriously, and has made a range of commitments to keep working on it,” the group manager said.

“It starts surely by not referencing a misleadingly positive report, which was created without any reference to First Nations communities,” Shoebridge put to Burdon.

“It starts with not referencing that in answer to queries in a senate committee about deaths in custody. You can’t start with the Deloitte Report.”

Burdon stated he disagreed with the senator on those comments.

“I don’t accept that we’re being overwhelmingly positive. It was an independent review that was done and that was the findings of the review,” Carolyn added when asked by Shoebridge.

“We’re just expressing what that review found. But as I stated, again, the intended outcomes of the royal commission, it is agreed that they have not been achieved.”

Senator Nita Green also inquired about how NIAA was speaking to its Canadian counterparts, and Carolyn stated the agency was in regular communication.

“We have regular officials-level discussions with Canadian counterparts,” Carolyn said.

“And we have been working through with them just to better understand their report and their recommendations to inform our policy work more broadly across Family Safety.”

In Canada, a report in 2019 found the Candian state had committed genocide against Indigenous peoples, with a mass grave of 215 children found at a former residential school per The Conversation.

The hearing was set to continue for the rest of Wednesday, with witnesses from the AFP, Department of Social Services, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council due to appear in the afternoon.

Submissions to the committee are still open, closing by 11 November 2022. Submissions can be written documents, audio or video file, or a piece of art.

“We have an inquiry where Aboriginal people will be able to speak in language, use art forms, use poetry, use song, and use dance to tell their story,” Thorpe said in August when the inquiry was announced.

The report by the committee is due by 31 July 2023.

