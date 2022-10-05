How Australia deploys ADF to international conflicts set for inquiry

Another election promise from the Albanese government has been ticked off, with the announcement that the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade is set to inquire into how Australia’s government makes decisions to send troops into international conflicts.

The inquiry’s terms of reference are rather concise, but they specify three key areas the committee wants to explore with constituents.

It wants to look at how countries with a similar system of government approach committing troops to conflict and examine parliamentary processes and practices such as the provision of a chance to debate as well as provide transparency and accountability on the deployment of Australian forces.

A further area of importance the committee is keen to look at is the implication of giving state-based or other bad actors advance notice of troop deployments and the consequences of spruiking a national commitment of forces publicly.

Then there is the catch-all bullet point for any other issues that people submit to the committee, which has set a deadline for wanting to raise the decisions underlying the deployment of troops.

It is clear this inquiry will be exploring how a country ‘owns’ a decision to send people away to fight in a conflict, and that there will be a valid debate about whether it should be the task of the executive or the parliament as a whole to commit forces to military action.

An argument can be made for requiring a debate to take place in parliament before a decision to commit troops is considered approved if the parliament is viewed as a body that represents the country.

It is possible to point to other discussions related to defence and national security matters that are had openly.

How would such a discourse be any different in the public domain than the one Australia presently has in the open about its defence capabilities?

Anybody wishing Australia ill already knows there is a discourse about the country’s aging submarine fleet and the controversy over how various deals had been exited and entered into by the government.

These discussions are, without doubt, necessary in a democracy, but they are also being held at a time when representatives of nation-states extending their influence across the globe are able to consider what, if anything, Australia can bring to the table in any regional or global military conflict.

Would a discussion about committing troops to a specific action be that different?

It will be fascinating to see whether the submissions to the committee fall on that issue because there is a difference between a country dropping its pants in public on matters of defence capability and a decision to deploy troops into conflict.

One is a discourse about building capability from a policy standpoint with its associated risks of the country’s enemies knowing the state of a military simply because we tell them while we tell ourselves.

Public expressions of doubt about Australia’s ability to defend itself in the event of an attempt by an aggressor to attack the country constitute open-source intelligence — effectively a gift — to people with intentions that are less than kind.

Various countries such as China and Russia are known for using social media channels to stoke flames of discontent in countries they want to influence. They have been known to exploit public discontent in countries such as the US for their own purposes.

The second proposition — a commitment of troops or a military action of some description — should involve some semblance of surprise. Where is the tactical advantage if an adversary regardless of whether it is state-based or a rogue actor such as a terrorist organisation has some idea of what will be coming at them?

This inquiry is important for other reasons. Australians have seen the results of delays in the Department of Defence and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs in dealing with issues related to people who have been deployed to serve this country.

There are many pages of pain and suffering documented throughout the transcripts of the royal commission currently running into veterans’ suicide.

Examining how we commit people to conflict is also a necessary part of an examination of how we treat them when they return from having done what has been asked of them.

Anyone interested in the committee’s inquiry has until 18 November 2022 to submit their views via the parliamentary website.

