DTA to face fresh parliamentary inquiry over horror audit

The misdeeds of the beleaguered Digital Transformation Agency are set to return to political centre stage, with the powerful Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit zeroing in on the government’s tech shop as a key target in a new inquiry into commonwealth procurement.

Revealed by committee chair and Labor backbencher Julian Hill, the new examination will unpick the findings of the recent and damning Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) assessment of the DTA.

The ANAO report failed the DTA on all information and communications technology (ICT) service procurements it probed, finding that “the DTA’s procurement of ICT-related services has been ineffective for the nine procurements examined”.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher has described the findings as “very concerning”.

“I take these matters very seriously and will closely monitor the way the DTA addresses these audit recommendations to ensure that the processes and behaviours that have been highlighted in this report are cleaned up and won’t happen again,” Gallagher previously told The Mandarin.

The DTA’s officers will now have to answer many awkward questions about how the agency awarded contracts, often expeditiously, outside established procurement rules for results that have been deeply underwhelming.

The fresh probe will likely come after a 12-week sprint to salvage the usable pieces of myGov initiated by government services minister Bill Shorten, which is using a hand-picked team of experts from both the private and public sectors through a special audit.

The DTA also being subsumed by the far larger Department of Finance as part of the post-election machinery of government changes.

The latest probe into what was meant to be the government’s tech exemplar means that there will now be three autopsies into how the hybrid agency fell apart.

The Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit inquiry is set to be the most damaging by far because it will almost certainly go in the directions of previous ministers overseeing the DTA and how these were carried out.

The agency is also in the awkward position of having its political masters act in the role of inquisitor, rather than defender, following the change of government.

The findings of the committee will also open the door for renewal, realignment and augmentation of the DTA’s objectives, including whether or not it remains an agency in its own right.

Those decisions, judging by the sequence of inquiries and audits, will likely be made in the May 2023 Budget rather than the October 2022 Budget.

