NT government ends wage freeze for public servants, union says it’s a first step

The NT government has announced a new public servant wage policy of a 2% compounding pay increase.

The new wage policy marked the end of a wage freeze by the former NT chief minister Michael Gunner, which offered public servants $4,000 in the first year of the freeze, with $2,000 extra per year for the following three years.

NT chief minister Natasha Fyles said the government was working with unions to transition those who were getting the bonus payments to the compounding pay agreement.

“The economic situation has changed significantly, with interest rate rises and Australia experiencing higher than normal inflation,” Fyles said in a statement.

“The Northern Territory government is working to reduce the cost of living for Territorians through a number of incentives and schemes.”

CPSU NT regional secretary Kay Densley told The Mandarin the unions “applauded” the move by the territory to switch to the compounded pay policy.

“It’s a start to getting real wage increases for NT public service workers who deserve better than a pay freeze but it’s unlikely that workers will be content with the proposed 2% per annum and unions will be working with their members on their next steps,” Densley said.

The regional secretary went on to say industrial action, including teachers, correctional officers, firefighters and power network workers, has been advocating for fair negotiations for both pay and conditions.

“Workers need enough to live and stay in the territory, and it’s hard to attract new workers here,” the regional secretary continued.

“With the soaring cost of living in the NT, some public service workers who are already experiencing the pay freeze are reporting they are spending money on essentials only.

“They are cutting back on recreational activities and unable to commit to major purchases, home improvements or holidays to see family elsewhere. Unions will be talking to members and government to ensure a compounding pay increase flows over to the current agreements.”

As previously reported by The Mandarin, the previous policy was unpopular with public servants.

