Commonwealth public servants’ 3% pay rise a starting point in negotiations

The federal government has introduced an interim workplace relations policy of a 3% pay increase for commonwealth public servants.

It will be applied to those with a pay increase due before 31 August 2023 under the Public Sector Interim Workplace Arrangements 2022.

The government added the interim arrangement was designed to create “certainty and consistency” across agencies, with agency-specific conditions to be negotiated at the individual agency level.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said establishing the public service as a model employer was a key focus for the government.

“The government is committed to working in partnership with agencies, unions and employees to develop a comprehensive workplace relations approach for the Australian Public Service,” the minister said.

“This is a complex undertaking as there are significant differences in pay, terms and conditions across the commonwealth. The proposed reform will need to include careful consideration and consultation on these matters.”

The Australian Public Service Commission has been tasked with issuing guidance for agencies, including what the expected next steps are.

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly welcomed the announcement, adding the union looked forward to working with the government.

“For too long, the capability of the APS has been stymied by fragmented pay and conditions and APS workers have been locked out of genuine bargaining,” Donnelly said.

“The previous government’s pay caps and restrictions on enhancements to working conditions left agencies and their employees little to no room to genuinely negotiate.

“CPSU members are committed to the important work they do for the Australian public.”

While the CPSU was generally optimistic about the 3% pay increase, the union in a statement said the current figure was below inflation and served as a starting point in negotiations.

“The CPSU hopes to commence service-wide bargaining as soon as possible to achieve wage growth and conditions improvements for APS workers,” the statement read.

The pay increase has been announced after Donnelly wrote for The Mandarin saying the government must address the insecure work problem facing the APS.

READ MORE:

After the Summit government must reckon with APS’ insecure work problem