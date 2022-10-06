Putting government back on the map as a ‘model employer’. What next?

The federal government wants to be an employer of choice but only time will tell if it is prepared to put money where its mouth is when it comes to properly resourcing the APS and paying fair wages.

On Thursday Labor made good on its election promise to the APS, with public service minister Katy Gallagher announcing a pay increase of at least 3% for all commonwealth employees with a pay bump due by 31 August 2023.

“The government is committed to working in partnership with agencies, unions and employees to develop a comprehensive workplace-relations approach for the Australian Public Service,” Gallagher said, also cautioning existing, fragmented pay and conditions arrangements across the APS could not be fixed immediately.

And the intentions are good — all spelled out in paragraph five of the Public Sector Interim Workplace Arrangements 2022.

“The government understands the benefits that would result from genuine service-wide negotiations on pay and common conditions, with agency-specific conditions negotiated at the agency level,” the interim document read.

“These interim arrangements are designed to avoid further disparity between agencies.”

Overnight fix for fragmented system impossible but some workers to remain an exception

As the minister said herself in a statement, finding an APS-wide approach to workplace relations will be a complex and ambitious undertaking. This is why interim arrangements have been declared, in part to set the stage for what will be a lengthy and complicated process about how to move forward and “re-establish the public service as a model employer”.

“There are significant differences in pay, terms and conditions across the Commonwealth. The proposed reform will need to include careful consideration and consultation on these matters,” Gallagher said.

“The bigger piece of work that we have to do is to fix the mess that exists across the public service in terms of agreements that are in place over the past sort of decade,” she told ABC radio.

The changes will not apply to government staff employed by the High Court of Australia or ADF personnel.

Some other government business enterprises are encouraged to apply the interim arrangements but will not be required to. This includes the Australian National University, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the Special Broadcasting Service and the Reserve Bank of Australia, which have been told by the government to “take into account the commercial nature of their business operations”. These groups will work with their portfolio minister and the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) on the next steps.

SES-classification public servants expecting remuneration increases will, however, be subject to the interim arrangements, with the APSC to be notified with information about these decisions from agencies by request.

“Remuneration increases for SES and equivalent employees must be consistent with the Interim Arrangements, including requirements for repackaging remuneration.

“SES workplace arrangements will not include retention period arrangements for excess SES employees,” the government said.

The next 12 months

For the rest of the public service, what happens next on the negotiation front will be consultation with agencies, employees and unions. The government has said “Commonwealth bargaining industrial rights under the Fair Work Act 2009 and should be a considered process”.

Until an APS-wide approach to bargaining is agreed, agencies are being encouraged to work with the APSC to negotiate a pay rise (within the 3% range) in consultation with employees and their representatives.

“Agencies and employees are encouraged to make short-term determinations under relevant legislation to provide a timely remuneration increase.

“The Interim Arrangements promote minimum changes to conditions within this interim period to minimise the impact on future Commonwealth bargaining, which will be aimed at improving commonality of conditions across Commonwealth agencies,” the official paper said.

In addition to the issue of a critical pay increase, the bargaining will also focus on giving maximum support and flexibility for public servants affected by family and domestic violence. Workplace flexibility as a standard practice, including flex time, time off in lieu, part-time work, home-based work, remote work, hybrid work, telework and job sharing, will also be subject to negotiation.

Existing workplace arrangements will remain unchanged, and the government has stipulated any previously scheduled wage increase timed to occur before the end of August next year should deliver an equitable remuneration increase in line with the 3% ceiling.

“Agencies should provide an annual remuneration increase of 3% during the operational period of the Interim Arrangements. Any previously scheduled wage increase payable during the operational life of the Interim Arrangements should be adjusted to 3%,” the interim arrangement said.

“Agencies providing remuneration increases to employees on common law arrangements must consult with the APSC prior to paying any remuneration increase,” it added.

Any collective workplace arrangement brokered during this period will exist for only a duration of 12 months to ensure the transition to a comprehensive policy for APS-wide collective bargaining.

What is a workplace arrangement anyway?

The government defines a workplace arrangement for its employees as either an enterprise agreement, common law arrangements, or a determination made under the Public Service Act or other relevant enabling legislation. The government’s own guiding directives say they must be simple, clear and easy to read.

“Agencies should implement workplace arrangements that go beyond the model consultation term, noting that agencies are not required to do anything that would be inconsistent with their legal obligations (for example ensuring they comply with privacy laws),” the government said.

“Proposed enterprise agreements are to include the model consultation term prescribed by the Fair Work Regulations 2009, or equivalent.”

The interim arrangements replace the Public Sector Workplace Relations Policy 2020 in its entirety. It will apply to all APS and government agencies as well as members of parliament staff.

The definition of a scheduled remuneration increase has also helpfully been articulated to include circumstances where at least 12 months have passed since the most recent pay increase has been applied under the agency’s expired workplace arrangement; or where an annual pay rise under the agency’s in-term workplace arrangement has fallen due before 31 August, 2023.

Payments that don’t count

Under the arrangements, government employers can continue to increase existing expense-related allowances “in line with a relevant economic indicator or statistical measure”.

Any remuneration increase made by a federal government employer moving forward can only be applied prospectively (i.e. not prior to 7 October, 2022).

Positive noises from the union telling members to ‘watch this space’

The gesture to build a foundation for more consistent APS-wide bargaining has been welcomed by the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU). And the “legitimate role” of unions in supporting and realising workplace productivity has been underscored by the federal government about why these measures are so necessary.

According to the union, fragmented pay and conditions have “stymied” APS capability for far too long. This compounded with years of pay caps and restrictions on enhancements to APS working conditions meant there had been no room for genuine negotiation.

“The CPSU hopes to commence service-wide bargaining as soon as possible to achieve wage growth and conditions improvements for APS workers,” a statement from the union said.

