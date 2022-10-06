Movers & Shakers: New director at Questacon

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

At the Bureau of Meterology, Chantal Donnelly was promoted to general manager of decision support services.

Deborah Welsh moved from the Department of Home Affairs to the Office of the eSafety Commissioner to take up the role of executive manager.

In the Melbourne office of the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, Sonja Pase took up the position of executive director, corporate services in the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

Hugh Watson was promoted to assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

New member and reappointments at Clean Energy Finance Corporation board

Tony Concannon was appointed to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) board.

Concannon started a five-year term on the board on October 5, filling the vacancy left by Leeanne Bond.

Reappointed to the board were Nicola Wakefield Evans, Samantha Tough, and Andrea Slattery.

Minister for finance Katy Gallagher thanked Bond for her service and congratulated Concannon on his appointment.

“The CEFC has a crucial role to play supporting our clean energy future while at the same time delivering positive returns for Australian taxpayers,” Gallagher said.

“I look forward to working with the Board to support the Albanese Government’s agenda to reduce emissions.”

Questacon nabs new director from Australian Institute of Botanical Science

Jo White was named the new director at Questacon, starting in the role on November 1.

White came from the Australian Institute of Botanical Science, Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney, where she was director of science, education and conservation.

Department of Industry, Science and Resources secretary Meghan Quinn said White was joining at a crucial time for boosting national engagement in STEM.

“I know the executive team and staff at this much-loved institution will warmly welcome Jo,” the secretary said.

“I once again wish to acknowledge the previous director, Professor Graham Durant AM for his work leading the institution over 19 years, and thank him for his deep commitment to inspiring the next generation of young Australians.”

Deputy directors Dr Bobby Cerini and Kate Driver will continue acting in the role until White joins in November.

New director general at WA DPIRD

In Australia’s most western state, Heather Brayford was named the new director general at the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

Brayford was previously deputy director general of DPIRD’s Sustainability and Biosecurity pillar, since 2017, and worked as the director general of the Department of Fisheries.

WA agriculture and food minister Alannah MacTiernan said the government was pleased to make the announcement.

“She is a real team builder and will help us continue the important work of rebuilding capability and morale in the agency,” the minister said.

“We thank acting director general Terry Hill for the work he has done over the last nine months as acting director general. He has done tremendous work and will hand over the Department in good shape.”

Treasury talent nominated for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Katherine Tuck was nominated as director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), commencing from 16 January 2023 to 31 July 2024.

Tuck’s current role is assistant secretary, Indo-Pacific and national security branch in Treasury.

Tuck will take over from Philip Lindsay, who will end his term at the end of October.

In the interim before Tuck joins, John Swieringa, minister counsellor at the Australian High Commission in London, will serve in the role.

The government thanked Lindsay for his “significant contribution” during his time there.

Chair appointed at Trade and Investment Queensland

Daniel Gschwind, a former CEO of Queensland Tourism Industry Council, was appointed chair of Trade and Investment Queensland.

On his appointment, Gschwind said he was excited to join the organisation.

“There has never been a better time than now to take advantage of Queensland’s growth momentum over the next decade,” the chair said.

“With the skills and resources of TIQ, Queensland’s businesses, innovators, entrepreneurs and indeed the community will have a strong ally in connecting with the world.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Gschwind’s tourism experience would serve him well in the new role.

“For more than two decades, Daniel was the most recognised face of Queensland’s tourism sector,” the premier said.

“The experience he has gained in that role and his understanding of both international markets and businesses right across Queensland will stand him in good stead for this new role.”

Angela Young joined the board of TIQ as part of the same announcement.

New Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder appointed

Simon Banks was named Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder, following the retirement of Hilton Taylor.

The appointment marked a return to the Commonwealth Environmental Water Office (CEWO) for Banks, who was previously at the office from 2009 to 2014.

“In the coming months I will be travelling the Basin to meet with community members, First Nations people, industry representatives, peak bodies and state governments,” Banks said.

“The CEWO recently published its Water Management Plan 2022-23 which will guide the delivery of water in the year ahead. I look forward to working with our delivery partners to ensure there is efficiency and co-ordination of the use of water for the environment across the Basin.”

Banks started in the role on October 3.

New commissioner for Uniform Legal Services Regulation

Heather Moore was appointed as the commissioner for Uniform Legal Services Regulation and chief executive officer of the Legal Services Council.

Moore joined from Greater Cities Commission, where she was director, CEO’s office. She had also held roles at the now-named NSW Department of Communities and Justice.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman congratulated Moore on the appointment.

“Ms Moore’s extensive experience in regulatory policy development, strategic planning and stakeholder management at the highest levels of the legal industry combined with her deep understanding of the Legal Profession Uniform Law makes her an excellent appointment for this key role,” Speakman said.

Moore will commence her five year term on November 1.

Deputy chair at Companies Auditors Disciplinary Board

Inge Kindermann was named as the part-time deputy chair at the Companies Auditors Disciplinary Board (CADB), with Naomi Rule and Tony Marks appointed as business members for a three-year period.

Kindermann is the head of legal, and lending services at ANZ.

Meanwhile, Rule is the chief financial officer at Seeing Machines and Marks is head of operations and company secretary at Medicines Australia.

In a statement, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said the appointments brought a “high level of skills and experience” to the CADB.

Three judges appointed to NSW District Court

Michael McHugh, Georgia Turner, and Kevin Andronos have joined the NSW District Court as judges.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman said the trio were “highly equipped” for their roles.

“These appointees have gained significant knowledge, expertise and advocacy work over their respective legal careers, which collectively span three-quarters of a century,” Speakman said.

“Their expertise covers a diverse range of practice areas, including criminal law, civil matters, administrative, defamation and commercial law, across a wide range of jurisdictions.”

McHugh is set to be sworn on 7 October, Turner on 12 October, and Andronos on 24 October.