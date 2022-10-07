ITU endorsement for Australia on global communications stage

Australia has been re-elected to the governing council of the UN’s key telecommunication agency by member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The outcome of the vote by 181 ITU member states will see Australia serve another four-year term with the specialised agency.

The UN body works with governments and industry to make decisions for standardisation of the global communications networks, focusing on telecommunication development, radiocommunication, and telecommunication standardisation bureaus.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland said Australia’s new term on the governing council would include a commitment to primitive a more inclusive, open and accountable ITU and efforts to make accessible, affordable and resilient connectivity available to those without.

“Having a seat at the table allows us to shape outcomes that benefit our region and neighbours and ensure key telecommunications decisions protect stability and prosperity in our region,” Rowland said in a statement.

“Australia’s re-election will provide the ITU Council with a strong perspective on global and regional connectivity issues.

“We look forward to collaborating with fellow Asia-Pacific member-states to ensure all views and needs are considered by the Union, and we are committed to delivering a strong global telecommunications environment,” she said.

The standards promoted by the UN agency underpin the technologies Australians use every day. The ITU is currently focused on the challenges arising from rapid changes in the global telecommunications landscape.

Australia first joined the ITU in 1878, in the same year a commercial telephone service was commissioned in Melbourne. The country became a council member for the first time in 1959 and is among the top 10 financial contributors to the union.

Senator Karen Grogan, Australia’s senate chair for the environment and communications legislation committee, said being voted as part of the governing council could help to align the ITU’s work, resources and priorities with the opportunities presented by ongoing digital transformation. This had benefits for all Australians but especially regional partners and close neighbours, she added.

“Australia is proud of its longstanding involvement and heritage with the ITU, working in partnership to deliver practical digital capacity-building and development projects, particularly in the Asia Pacific region,” Grogran said.

“We are honoured to have been re-elected to this vital international organisation.”

The recent vote for members nations of the governing council took place at the ITU’s plenipotentiary conference in Bucharest, Romania. Senator Grogan joined the Australian delegation visiting Romania for the event.