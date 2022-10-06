RAAF boasts better parking as joint power posture takes shape

More guest parking spots, improved garages and much faster access to fuel on the ground and in the air.

That’s the simple but effective solution for getting dozens more military aircraft into the air much more quickly out of Darwin, as the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) ramps up its interoperability with allies as part of an increasingly overt regional power flex to check the ambitions of competitors.

The RAAF this week started to spell out the expansion of capacity at Darwin, saying it had built “two expanded parking aprons to accommodate large aircraft, a P-8 Poseidon hangar and a US Air Force aircraft maintenance support facility.”

The moves are part of a calculated ‘force posture’ projection in the region that essentially showcases how RAAF can double down with the United States Air Force (USAF) and the United States Marine Corp (USMC) by sharing resources and equipment made to work on common standards.

The expansion of free parking and sheds is critical for rapid capabilities because it means planes can be readied and turned around much quicker, as well as Australia being able to be used as a pit stop and launch pad for US and regionally allied aircraft.

Most of the big infrastructure upgrade is delivered in conjunction with the United States Force Posture Initiative (USFPI), which literally puts resources on the ground.

The ability of forces to interoperate was most recently put to the test in Exercise Pitch Black, which hosted more than 100 aircraft from around the globe, including France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the UK, the Philippines, Thailand, UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand and the US.

RAAF director general force of posture Air Commodore Sandy Turner said investments in infrastructure in the Northern Territory under the USFPI were ongoing.

“Australia and the US continue to invest in northern Australia to support Defence preparedness,” Turner said. “As a result, we have higher levels of activity and engagement supporting our strategic objectives. This only strengthens bilateral collaboration and interoperability.”

Air Commodore Turner said that enhancing interoperability meant more than “flying and operating together”.

“We need to expedite interoperability across our logistics enterprise,” he said.

“Developing shared procedures for refuelling, air movements, munitions loading and base support operations as well as exercising together during major activities will place us in the best position to respond in times of crisis to regional contingencies as an effective combined force.”

