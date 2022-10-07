Comcare casts for new boss, offers $427k

The federal government’s workers’ $300 million compensation scheme Comcare is again on the hunt for a new boss, with the agency casting the net out for talent via corporate head-hunter Hudson.

At a time when senior public sector talent is becoming more difficult to attract because of rising corporate pay packets, the listing for the chief executive role conspicuously carries a salary of $427,000. That’s the equivalent of a mid-tier executive banker’s salary without a performance bonus.

The pitch for the job cites “strong client and service delivery” skills as an advantage as well as “high level leadership experience in a regulatory environment” for the statutory appointment that is made by the governor-general.

Media and stakeholder engagement skills will also go a long way, given Comcare is frequently in the headlines by virtue of litigation.

Comcare captured national and international attention in 2013 when it won a landmark compensation case brought against the government by a commonwealth employee (known as PVYW), who was injured during an amorous act in their motel room on an overnight work trip.

The case went all the way to the High Court, where Comcare prevailed, represented by Sparke Hellmore.

“Comcare wanted the High Court to allow the appeal and to find that the injury did not arise out of PVYW’s employment, and further, that the mere fact that it occurred in the course of PVYW’s employment was insufficient for compensation to be payable,” the description of the case on Sparke Hellmore’s website says.

“Comcare sought to convince the Court that regard should be had to the activity an employee is undertaking at the time they are injured, rather than just whether they are in a place that their employer requested or directed them to be. Comcare did not consider it should be liable to pay compensation to PVYW given the circumstances of her injury.”

Applications close Sunday, October 23.

