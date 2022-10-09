Western Australia works to shift attitudes on ageism

The WA government is using an awareness campaign to highlight the health and wellbeing costs of ageism on the community.

According to minister for seniors and ageing Don Punch, an “enormous amount of work” was happening in the state to push back on negative stereotypes of older people.

“The state government is committed to supporting seniors to live the best life of their choosing, through making their own decisions and living independently for as long as possible.”

“There’s always more that can be done,” he said in a statement marking ageism awareness day (7 October).

According to a 2021 WHO study, ageism can manifest across industries and government institutions, including the workplace, media and the legal and care systems. The same study found ageist attitudes had wide-ranging consequences for people’s health and wellbeing and was connected to increased social isolation and loneliness, greater financial insecurity, decreased quality of life and premature death.

WA’s Department of Communities has been consulting with the public to develop its 10-year whole-of-government strategy to support older Australians. Responses to the survey, which closes Friday 15 October, found older people were concerned about ageism and its impact on poorer physical and mental health.

The government will be guided by a series of action plans that make up the strategy and aim to connect, coordinate, and evaluate activities across agencies.

With more than 16% of the state’s population aged 65 and older, Punch said, it was important to remember that everybody continued to deserve respect as they age.

“We have a great opportunity for this growing cohort to make meaningful contributions to the communities in which they live, but some stereotypes that surround older people act as a barrier to them participating fully,” Punch said.

“Unfortunately, ageism is commonplace, widely accepted, and even considered normal in many cultures and societies. It is a form of prejudice that too often goes unchallenged.”

READ MORE:

Reimagining age equality at work