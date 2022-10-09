Government ads need to stop being political, says Grattan Institute

The third and final report on Grattan Institute’s New Politics series has dropped, titled Depoliticising taxpayer-funded advertising.

Authored by the Grattan Institute’s Danielle Wood, Anika Stobart, and Kate Griffiths, the report was scathing towards both Liberal and Labor governments’ use of taxpayer-funded advertising, describing it as “rife”.

“The rules to constrain politicisation of advertising are weak, and the new federal government has watered them down even further,” the report read.

“It has effectively abolished the independent committee that formerly reviewed campaigns for politicisation.”

The Grattan Institute advocated for taxpayer-funded advertising to focus on necessary behaviour change, not to promote any specific government policy or program.

“Governments already get a lot of free publicity through traditional media and have large reach through social media,” the report stated.

“If they want to convey a political message outside of these channels they should advertise using party funds, rather than drawing on the public purse.”

Government advertising is big money in Australia. Using the Grattan Institute’s analysis, the combination of Australia’s various governments topped advertising spending in 2018-19.

Broken down by jurisdiction, the commonwealth government ranked fourth, with more than $100 million worth of media placements in 2018-19, after Harvey Norman (1st), Wesfarmers (2nd), and Woolworths (3rd).

The Victorian and NSW government ranked fifth and sixth respectively, with the Queenland government coming in 18th.

From 2008-09 to 2020-21, defence and defence recruiting was the top area of spending. Health came in second, perhaps unsurprising especially considering the period covered included the necessity for advertising campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report described the use of politicised messaging using tax-payer funds as “waste”, as that money could not be spent in other areas.

“Between 2008-09 and 2020-21, we estimate that $630 million — a quarter of all taxpayer money spent on campaign advertising — was spent on politicised campaigns,” the report stated.

“This equates to nearly $50 million a year on average. That money could instead have been spent on more valuable campaigns, or on higher-value spending to improve the lives of Australians.”

At the federal level, the Grattan Insitute estimated two of every five government campaigns had a political angle.

“Weaponising taxpayer-funded advertising for political advantage wastes public money, undermines trust in politicians and democracy, and creates an uneven playing field in elections,” Wood said of the report.

The key recommendations from the report were for tighter rules around taxpayer-funded advertising, the establishment of an independent panel to assess final campaign assets, and auditor-generals to regularly review government advertising.

One aspect brought up by the report was the grey area of governments posting on social media when no money is put behind the post.

While unpaid social media posts fall outside of the scope of taxpayer-funded advertising, the Grattan Insitute recommended those posts should still follow a code of conduct and be apolitical.

“Australians cannot rely solely on weak rules and the goodwill of ministers to prevent misuse of government advertising. It is time for stronger safeguards to protect the public interest,” the report concluded.

The previous two report series were on pork-barrelling and politicisation of public service appointments.

READ MORE:

AEC says separate agency should be responsible for truth in political advertising