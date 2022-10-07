Stephanie Foster swoops into new Home Affairs role

One of the top mandarins in the APS has graduated from PM&C to Home Affairs, with the government confirming Stephanie Foster’s transition to a new job.

Stephanie Foster PSM served her final day as deputy secretary: governance and APS reform at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) on Friday 7 October.

A department spokesperson told The Mandarin Foster had packed up her desk at the Andrew Fisher Building to commence a new job with Mike Pezzullo’s Home Affairs leadership team.

“Ms Foster is leaving the PM&C to take on a new role at the Department of Home Affairs as associate secretary, immigration,” the spokesperson said.

Foster rose to prominence during the Coalition government’s last 12 months in power. She was charged by former prime minister Scott Morrison with leading the review of the workplace complaints process at parliament. The report was ordered in the wake of Brittany Higgins’ allegations of historical sexual assault by a then-colleague of the former staffer in the building of parliament at Capital Hill.

The report to government, developed in close consultation with sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, was provided by Foster’s team in May last year. The review laid the groundwork for curing cultural and systemic issues that have disadvantaged younger, more vulnerable staff at parliament for decades.

At the time Foster’s report landed, Jenkins was also probing the state of bullying and harassment in Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces more generally. The official response to that report, Set the standard, coincidentally landed on the same day Forster’s departure from PM&C was announced.

Now the new Labor government has committed to doing the work for all of the 2020 Respect@Work recommendations to be achieved, and promised to make amendments to the Fair Work Act to explicitly ban sexual harassment; enable unions and other organisations to bring legal action for sex discrimination on behalf of complainants; and to create new cost protections for complainants.

Foster carved out her early APS career in Defence, where she worked across international policy and intelligence for 23 years. She is a decorated public servant and has been awarded the French decoration of Officier de l’Ordre National du Mérite for her work developing Defence relations between France and Australia.

In 2008 she was recognised with a Public Service Medal (PSM) and promoted to department deputy secretary for Infrastructure and Regional Australia prior to joining the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) as a deputy commissioner.

At the APSC, she worked with a small team of public servants to lead and shape a more unified, high-performing federal bureaucracy.

As a deputy secretary, Foster was part of the close-knit bureaucrats at the centre of power in Canberra during Phil Gaetjens’ stewardship of PM&C under Morrison.

In October 2021, Foster’s wink to another person in a room during a senate estimates hearing set the internet on fire. At the time, Labor Senator Tim Ayers had asked the dep sec why Gaetjens himself had not fronted the inquiry to answer questions about the Higgins affair.

As the discourse moved on to questions about the mysterious source of donations to support the defamation action of former attorney-general Christian Porter, the video stream of the session captured Foster responding to the question and then wink to her right.

WATCH: Dept of PM&C's Stephanie Foster appears to wink at Simon Birmingham (and/or colleagues) during #estimates, as she's grilled about Christian Porter's anonymous donations and the timeline of internal discussions regarding whether or not these were compliant with standards. pic.twitter.com/AwsrMeBbCK — Stela Todorovic (@Stela_Todorovic) October 25, 2021

The internet lit up with conjecture on social media frenzy attempting to interpret whether or not Foster was winking at then finance minister Simon Birmingham, who was also in the room, but Foster told the hearing this was not the case.

“I can say categorically I have at no stage intentionally winked at senator Birmingham. It’s either capturing me with an eye closing or there’s some other reason,” the public servant said.

Since joining PM&C in 2017, Foster served on the National Australia Day Council (NADC).

Following the outcome of the May federal election, Foster warmed the PM&C secretary’s seat in the interim period when Gaetjens stepped down and new prime minister Anthony Albanese was deciding on the new top mandarin.

The PM ultimately settled on Professor Glyn Davis, who himself brought a back catalogue of deep APS expertise into the team providing central advice to the government.