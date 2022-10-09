APS interim pay bump adds $700m to Budget

An interim pay bump of 3% across the Australian Public Service will add at least $700 million a year to budget costs, based on the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force and wage data, with other states already locking in similar hikes amid a tightening national job market.

Commonwealth payroll employees numbered 247,600 at June 2021 and were paid $23.13 billion for that financial year, a rise of 800 positions, according to revised data for the previous financial year.

The modest pay increase for the APS was announced last week ahead of the October level-setting budget that is being used to put down several spending and savings markers ahead of a more comprehensive budget in May 2023, which is expected to deliver more significant reforms.

The New South Wales government meted out a similar 3% pay top-up to the 496,000 public sector employees it has, according to the ABS, which would equate to an annual increase of $1.2 billion.

Unlike the APS, the NSW agencies are known to be able to use a degree of autonomous discretion and pay ‘out of band’ when hiring sought-after skills, especially for purposes of upskilling internal teams around service and product design and technology.

While the over and above pay option is not widely broadcast, it is understood the deals are usually struck when there is substantial uplift or savings that can be achieved, such as increasing the efficacy of digital channels and improving customer satisfaction.

Goodwill hunting

The bump for bureaucrats is being widely interpreted as a goodwill gesture by Finance and Australian public service minister senator Katy Gallagher, who has acute electoral sensitivity to public sector pay and conditions given her senate seat is in the Australian Capital Territory.

The election of ACT independent senator David Pocock is a new risk for Gallagher because it creates an outlet for public sector industrial dissent that would normally be able to be kept behind closed doors within Labor.

Helping Labor’s modest interim increase along is almost a decade of conspicuous Canberra bashing and bubble bursting by the Coalition, which started with Tony Abbott stealing credit for the previous government’s loathed Efficiency Dividend.

Notably, Pocock unseated ACT Liberals senator Zed Seselja whose rise under Morrison was at least partly interpreted by voters as putting his own interests before the community’s, especially when it came to standing up to the government.

Union reactions mixed, employers dig deep

The Community and Public Sector Union has welcomed the interim pay rise with excited chirpiness noises up front and a hungry squawk for more at the end of its statement.

The good news is that “the CPSU looks forward to working with the Labor government to deliver a new era for the public sector and public sector workers” and that “a centralised approach to bargaining, job security, and consultation with workers will go a long way to address the damage done by the former government’s bargaining policy and program of widespread outsourcing and contracting.”

However, the real issue is that the union said that although “3% is an improvement on the previous government’s public service wages policy, we expect to be able to achieve more through bargaining” and that “3% is well below inflation and does not address cost of living pressures.”

“The CPSU hopes to commence service-wide bargaining as soon as possible to achieve wage growth and conditions improvements for APS workers.”

As the Smiths once said, how soon is now?

Your ABC says yeah, nah… nah

Things aren’t so rosy at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, where the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) has hit the 3% offer for six, citing the over-and-above public interest effort and “enormous contributions staff have made in keeping the public informed” over the past couple of years.

“ABC staff have been telling management about their very real concerns about unfair pay, unreasonable workloads and regional and other inequities at the national broadcaster,” told The Mandarin.

“Management’s offer of a 3% per annum wage rise for three years represents a significant real wage cut and does not provide for career progression or address members’ fundamental concerns about a range of working conditions.

“We do not believe this offer sufficiently recognises the hard work and professionalism of ABC staff and at recent union meetings, members rejected the offer and committed to push for further improvements.”

Australia Post hits a 6%

Government-owned enterprise Australia Post revealed its industrial hand in annual results released August 26th, putting the APS top-up in the shade.

AusPost’s industrial representatives, the Communications Electrical and Plumbing Union (CEPU), have managed to link wages to inflation under the landmark EBA10 agreement struck in 2021.

To Australia Post’s credit, negotiations were quick and fruitful and an additional commitment was quickly secured.

“In accordance with the agreement reached between the Union and Australia Post last year, the scheduled wage movement payable under EBA10 in the first pay period of September will see an increase of 6.1%,” the CEPU said in a statement.

“During the year, market-leading enterprise agreements were secured for more than 30,000 Award-level team members. In addition, Australia Post will pass on the higher of three per cent or CPI for the first two years of those agreements, announcing a 6.1 per cent increase in July this year in line with CPI,” Post said in its results release.

“While we are pleased to provide the wage increase for our team members, this places further pressure on our cost base and underscores the need for discipline in all costs as well as productivity improvements.”

Post Tony Stress Disorder

Bitter memories still linger about the Abbott government’s theatrical bludgeoning of the APS, which started with an old school ‘Punch-and-Judy’ Commission of Audit and devolved into open sniping when former Institute of Public Affairs director John Lloyd was appointed APSC commissioner.

A particular irritant was Lloyd’s reworking of the definition of productivity during APS bargaining to become a labour cost reduction rather than an increase in output, a move that many economists felt degraded the government’s credibility.

But there were also comical misfires, especially around savings measures like the Operation Tetris office space consolidation.

In a sublime irony of fiscal rectitude, the Australian Public Service Commission found itself forcibly relocated to the then-struggling southern satellite suburb of Woden before the commissioner managed to wrestle back office space in the Treasury in 2017.

Then-APSC commissioner John Lloyd listed the move back to Parkes as the top highlight for his agency for that year.

“The APSC relocated from Woden to the Treasury Building in Parkes in August 2017. We benefit from the central location and the proximity to other central agencies. Staff also enjoy a more contemporary workspace and better interactive technology,” Lloyd wrote.

Woden Plaza food court. Always a free seat. What’s not to like?

