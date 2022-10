Will the dead hand of procurement kill digital reform in Canberra yet again?

For an incoming government, nothing delivers a licence to swiftly dismantle the structures of your predecessors by abolishing entire agencies at the stroke of a pen like a killer audit that fails their signature policies at every turn in the road.

That’s the tempting prospect now before Katy Gallager, Bill Shorten and prime minister Anthony Albanese, who now possess a dossier of ongoing broken procurement rules and governance failures at the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) that is so comprehensive that to let it continue seems negligent.

For the DTA, the poisonous glossy black cherry on top of an official audit cake that is so toxic it glows is that the agency was not a political target of Labor, a la robodebt; rather, it was a regular official hygiene check that returned the administrative equivalent of a ‘concern for welfare’ notification.