Call-out for talent to join National Capital Authority Board

The government is on the hunt for a new part-time board member to join the National Capital Authority (NCA).

A vacancy for the position on the five-member board, including the chief executive, follows the retirement of former Defence secretary (2012-2017) Dennis Richardson, who also previously served as the director-general of ASIO.

The NCA board is responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to the NCA to foster awareness of the national capital, and managing and enhancing Canberra’s elements of national significance.

Regional development, local government and territories minister Kristy McBain announced the merit-based selection process for the NCA board earlier this month. She said she hoped applicants from across the country would consider applying.

“We all have a responsibility for Canberra, to ensure it is protected and promoted for decades to come,” McBain said.

According to the minister, NCA board members include people from diverse backgrounds including planning, environmental management, national security and the diplomatic services.

NCA board members are appointed by the governor-general on advice from the government.

The successful candidate will meet with the board six times a year and help the NCA develop effective business strategies, as well as foster productive relationships with stakeholders and partners.

McBain also thanked outgoing board member Richardson for his “significant contribution” to the NCA over the past five years.

“The NCA is an important institution with responsibility for developing and maintaining the national capital for future generations of Australians, supporting Canberra’s unique cultural significance and heritage,” she added.

An advertisement has been posted with a campaign via national media and online recruitment platforms for people to apply for the NCA board position with a deadline of 30 October.

READ MORE:

Ball rolling on $137 million Commonwealth Avenue Bridge upgrade