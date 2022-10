What ‘terrible leaders’ taught this secretary about people power in the public service

According to Jim Betts, status-driven bureaucrats who fail to include their most junior team members can offer career inspiration to public servants on what not to do. The lessons are not hard, he adds, but mental health in the workplace can flourish from it, and outcomes for the public improved.

The new secretary for the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has a cautionary tale or two to share from his 34-year career as a public servant.

A few weeks into his new role, Betts sat down with former colleague Sam Alderton-Johnson to discuss some of his professional takeaways and how to have an impact in the public service. The pair had previously worked together when Betts served as a top mandarin for the NSW government as head of the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.