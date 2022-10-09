Government considering if parliamentary staff should be hired using APS merit model

On Friday, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) published its review of the members of parliament employee legislation (MoP(S) Act), echoing sentiments to “modernise” the workplace expressed for the Australian Public Service.

The review was one of the recommendations from the Set the Standard report, which sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins led in 2021.

The 2021 report found an “unacceptably high” rate of bullying and harassment within parliamentary workplaces, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Set the Standard was triggered by former staffer Brittany Higgins’ alleged sexual assault by Bruce Lehrmann, which is before the ACT courts. Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty and denied having sex with Higgins.

In this review, parliamentary employees reported irregular hours, under-resourcing, and burnout.

“Already I am on less than half the salary I was on in my corporate career and the work load on part time means I am a victim of severe wage theft.

“I am overworked, exhausted and it’s impacting on my mental and physical health and that of my family,” an unnamed staffer said.

Others said there was no post-election handover, a lack of accountability, and a lack of consistency between political offices.

“As for HR, everything from the unfriendly software to the failure to respond to request for advice or assistance, I came to see them as Human Resistance,” another staffer said.

A key recommendation from the report was the establishment of the Office of Parliamentarian Staffing and Culture (OPSC), which would be responsible for providing “centralised human resources support and advice to parliamentarians and their staff, and to drive cultural change within parliament”.

“The review identifies opportunities to reduce complexity, increase clarity and promote the consistency of the MoP(S) Act employment framework with modern employment frameworks,” it stated.

The language of modernisation would be familiar to those in the APS, with the ongoing hierarchy and classification review.

The review suggested the one method of recruitment of parliamentary staffers be based on a “merit recruitment process” that mirrors public service models.

“This approach would be beneficial in terms of ensuring greater transparency through the mandatory advertising of positions, clear job descriptions and criteria, and assessment process,” the review commented.

“It is possible that the qualification and experience level of MoP(S) Act employees would increase under this model, and it would appear more difficult to employ staff without these indicia of merit.”

However, concerns were raised by contributors that loopholes would still be found despite any formalised merit-based recruitment processes.

The other two recruitment were for parliamentarians to have complete discretion or adopt a merit recruitment process tailed to political offices.

One possibility raised by the review, as a result of the perceived “easiness” for parliamentary employees to be let go, was for the OSPC to assist in finding employment for those terminated in the public service.

“We anticipate post-employment support being provided by the OPSC, including further consideration around options for redeployment where there has been a relationship breakdown, and potential linkages with opportunities within the Australian Public Service,” the review said.

One aspect discussed in the review was a better “feedback loop” between electorate offices and government departments.

A total of 15 recommendations were made, with the government agreeing to all “in principle”.

