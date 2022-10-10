Farrell to spread word of Australia’s renewable energy might

Trade and tourism minister Don Farrell is busy spruiking the nation’s reputation as a renewable energy “superpower” as part of a tour of Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The senator said he would use his trip to strengthen Australia’s ties with both countries, and discuss economic security cooperation. Promoting Australia as a “renewable energy superpower” was also a priority, he added in a statement.

“During my visit I will meet with key government and industry leaders to explore the significant potential to grow and diversify trade and investment in the agribusiness, education, renewable energy and critical minerals sectors,” Farrell said.

“I will also be joined in Seoul by a delegation of Australian critical minerals businesses,” he said, noting he would lead a critical minerals industry roundtable alongside Korea’s minister for trade, industry and energy Lee Chang-yang to develop secure commercial supply chains.

South Korea will be the final stop in Farrell’s trip, where he will also co-chair an inaugural Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Trade Ministers’ Meeting with his Korean counterpart, Dr Ahn Duk-geun.

Prior to that, the minister will join Japan’s minister for economy, trade and industry Nishimura Yasutoshi to co-chair the fourth ministerial economic dialogue.

“Both [Japan and South Korea] are key partners in our efforts to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, build lasting regional stability and support the decarbonisation of the global economy,” Farrell said.

On Monday Farrell gave the keynote address about economic security at the 59th Australia-Japan Joint Business Conference, followed by a series of events to promote Australian tourism.

