Top leadership is about leveraging to get things done, not doing things yourself

I’ve tiled more bathrooms and painted more walls than I probably should have. I have taken pride in being independent, handy and ‘can-do’, so why would I pay someone else to do work that I could do myself? After all, most things are straightforward enough — tiles are usually squarish, and paint… well it’s not rocket science.

So I learned how to cut circles in tiles through a few hit-and-miss attempts … and how perfect does a paint job really need to be, especially if you stick with white all over to avoid edgings. I was always genuinely pleased with what I’d achieved doing it on my own, as well as the money I’d saved. I could forgive myself for the slight imperfections, and justify the time taken.

Then there came a point in my life when I looked more critically at the quality of my work, the lasting end result, the value of my time, and the opportunity cost of all of those after-work evenings spent in overalls with paint in my hair.