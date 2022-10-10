‘Light touch’ to gender-responsive budgeting anticipated in October

While in opposition, Labor in its 2022 Women’s Budget Statement committed to “gender-responsive budgeting”.

Tax policy expert Alia Lum said gender-responsive budgeting involved three main components: implementing gender equality at the policy design stage, looking at the budget holistically in its approach to gender equality, and needs-based gender budgeting, or looking at the best value-for-money policies.

With a little over a fortnight remaining until the Budget is handed down, the partner – tax policy lead at KPMG told The Mandarin it was unlikely the upcoming Budget would be heavy on gender-responsive budgeting due to the reality of time constraints.

“Given the October Budget’s just around the corner, I suspect they’ll have a pretty light touch approach,” Lum said.

“Because it does take a lot of time to build up all the frameworks around and all the data collection that’s needed for a more comprehensive gender-responsive budgeting approach.”

The key challenge for the federal government when it comes to gender-responsive budgeting would be how it measures its success in this area.

“That’s another factor that — as this is brought in — will need to be thought about more deeply in terms of how, how the data is going to be collected for that.”

Other state governments in Australia, namely Victoria and NSW, have implemented gender-responsive budgeting. Lum believed and encouraged other state and territory governments to consider gender-responsive budgeting.

Lum gave a couple of examples of overseas jurisdictions where she thought gender-responsive budgeting had gone well, including Sweden and Canada.

“I find the most user friendly is the Canadian one, where for each of their policies, they have a statement published which just provides a really clear scale measuring it against certain criteria how it ranks in terms of those criteria,” the tax policy expert said.

“It’s quite a digestible form for people to see how those policies influence gender equity.”

The Canadian Budget 2021 Impacts Report broke down how each measure of the Canadian budget affected people through aspects such as gender, income level, and age.

In terms of the expansion of gender-responsive budgeting into other areas of diversity, Lum said she’d be very supportive of a more intersectional approach.

“[Gender-responsive budgeting is] probably one of those things where it’s just starting off slowly in a particular area to build up some of the frameworks but I’d strongly encourage policies to tackle broader diversity to the extent possible,” Lum commented.

“I think some of the other countries that have started to bring in gender-responsive budgeting are moving in that direction, as well.

“Even though it’s called gender responsive budgeting, I think it’ll end up being a much broader concept.”

The budget is due to be handed down on 25 October.

