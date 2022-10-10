Four hacks for government agencies to turbocharge flexible work capabilities

Public service leaders have examined what ingredients are needed to support staff to boost productivity, wellbeing and effectiveness at work, as it comes to grips with the fact that flexible work arrangements will be more than a pandemic du jour.

A how-to guide for agencies looking for optimal ways to manage a flexible workforce has been released, with the publication of new research from UNSW’s Public Service Research Group.

The findings, which identify four essential elements for effective flexible working, were produced with funding from ANZSOG in partnership with the ACT public service.

To get the best results from flexible work, government workplaces should work on these key ingredients:

Have an outcomes-oriented approach to working, placing emphasis on results and the achievements of tasks as an organisational cultural value. Identify the purpose and benefit of specific face-to-face activities and tasks to be completed in the office. Establish a team-based approach to working, where staff are connected by a common purpose, have interdependent tasks and roles, share responsibilities, and have complementary skills. Strengthen managers’ capacity to offer high-level support for flexible working to the operational context, and empower staff with management responsibilities to lead flexible working in ways that ensure work demands and team goals are achieved.

The paper was developed with public servants who fall into the category of ‘knowledge workers’, with the recognition that flexible work arrangements for more autonomous and remote tasks were more feasible.

“The research showed that ACTPS staff value the opportunity to work flexibly, and most participants were satisfied with their level of choice regarding when, and where they work,” an ANZSOG explainer read.

“A key retention factor for the ACTPS is continuing to provide employees flexibility and choice in timing and location of work.”

Researchers used a mixed-method approach to gather their findings, obtaining qualitative data from ACTPS Flexible Work Working Group meetings and focus group discussions with human resource (HR) managers and general staff.

They also examined the perception of middle managers and employees by analysing existing information from the ACTPS employee census, Microsoft 365 data, and building and meeting room data.

While public servants in the ACT “overwhelmingly” reported satisfaction with how their flexible working arrangements were managed, management practices were found to vary significantly across the bureaucracy and individual directorates. Researchers noted this disparity in sentiment showed how significant the attitude and support for flexible work and people management of any one particular line manager was.

“The research shows that flexible working exacerbates and accentuates existing managerial styles,” ANZSOG said.

“When managers are focused on actively managing people, they are supportive and see the benefits of flexible working and actively work to enhance the benefits gained.

“Managers who are less focused on active people management struggle to optimise the benefits of flexible working.”

Proactive strategies to support the development of managers were underscored by the paper as key to enhancing flexible work arrangements for happier and more productive workers.

The ANZSOG Research Insight series paper also found many public servants had a negative view of activity-based working, with researchers underscoring the importance of the design and configuration of buildings to this end.

The study’s co-authors included Dr Fiona Buick, Dr Miriam Glennie, Professor Helen Dickinson, Professor Deborah Blackman, Associate Professor Sue Williamson, Dr Vindhya Weeratunga and Professor Massimiliano Tani.

READ MORE:

Top leadership is about leveraging to get things done, not doing things yourself