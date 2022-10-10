Widespread online abuse of people with intellectual disability, finds eSafety

A new report produced by the eSafety Commissioner found people with intellectual disabilities experience widespread abusive behaviour online.

The ‘How bad should it be before I tell someone?’ report further found many people with intellectual disabilities did not recognise online abuse while it was happening to them, nor did they seek resources to assist them in the situation.

eSafety said the findings from the report would inform “relevant online programs and resources”.

The report noted people with disabilities “struggled” to articulate what they required for their online safety needs.

“However, there was interest in understanding what sort of behaviours and activities are not appropriate online, and in being able to determine when people are not just being unpleasant but are being abusive,” the report stated.

“There was also interest in knowing how to respond to and handle online abuse experiences.”

A concern highlighted in the report was how people with intellectual disabilities spend a lot of time online, with the main activities being watching videos and gaming with those in independent accommodation. Such people were more likely to engage with social media.

A person with intellectual disability was quoted in the report for the sense of connection they feel by participating in online forums.

“‘[I do] Skype, YouTube to watch videos — any that’re good for me — music videos, internet reviews, random stuff. I use Discord — it’s like Skype, chat, play games, but better than Skype,” the unnamed person said.

“[I join] different kinds of groups, groups that are good for me and safe — depends on the rules they apply, and the attitudes they have. If I found a group and they were sending slurs, I’m not part of it.”

The report did find people with intellectual disabilities understood basic online safety tools, such as blocking people and changing settings, but were less likely to report online abuse.

A “critical” need was identified for simple, visually appealing content based on real-life scenarios was another issue identified in the report.

“Developed resources need to feel mainstream and ‘cool’ in order to overcome the observed lack of interest in online safety advice and the prospect of feeling ‘singled out’ when it came to actually using those resources for people with intellectual disability,” the report stated.

The report stressed the importance of co-design with people with intellectual disabilities, carers, and service providers, moving forward.

Findings from the report were based on interviews and focus groups with people with intellectual disability, carers and service providers from September to December 2021.

