Redirect stage three tax cuts to Medicare and childcare, say Greens

Prime minister Anthony Albanese may be sticking to his pre-election promise to not amend or repeal the stage three tax cuts but there is a building chorus of support for the notion of giving them the flick.

The Australian Greens have, in the past week, said that tweaks to the tax cuts that were legislated by the previous government are not the answer.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the $244 billion that would be spent on tax cuts ought to be redirected towards putting dental services into Medicare and free childcare.

“Labor shouldn’t be arguing about whether to give Clive Palmer an $8,000 a year tax cut or a $9,000 a year tax cut. He doesn’t deserve either,” Bandt said.

“A tweak to these tax cuts isn’t the answer. We should preserve our progressive tax system and spend $244 billion cutting the cost of living for everyday people, by getting dental into Medicare, making childcare free and building affordable homes.”

Bandt said the Greens were the only party to vote against the tax cuts and that unions and former Reserve Bank governor Bernie Fraser believe they ought to be scrapped.

Fraser told the Australia Institute’s revenue summit last week that the legislated tax cuts should be repealed in favour of redirecting spending to social programs.

The Australia Institute has done its own polling on the stage three tax cuts debate in recent months and results for its most recent survey dropped yesterday.

More than 1,000 people responded to the think tank’s survey, revealing a greater number of people supported repealing the tax cuts in October than in the previous month when the Australia Institute asked respondents the same question.

The poll conducted in September had 1,409 respondents.

“Support has grown from two in five in September (41%) to nearly half of Australians in October (48%). Opposition has remained the same (both 22%),” the survey found.

“Since September, fewer Australians are unsure if they support repealing the stage 3 income tax cuts, dropping from 37% to 30%.”

