Six months in, ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb fronts economics committee

On Tuesday morning, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) fronted the standing committee on economics over a review of its annual report.

Fronting the committee was ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, who took over from long-time chair Rod Sims on March 21 this year.

The chair, in her opening statement, expressed how impressed she had been thus far during her time at the commission.

“What I also have found in these six months is how impressive it is to work in an agency absolutely dedicated to the public interest,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

The chair added: “We understand what it is to have the consumers at the heart of the work that we’re doing.”

When asked about what had surprised her in the time since taking up the role, Cass-Gotlieb said while she was aware of the ACCC’s enforcement role, she had not been aware of the extent that issues would arise.

“Because we are tracking in a regular fashion, and building up a strong data and objective base, it gives us the capacity to respond to emergencies,” the public servant said.

“We have sitting in the midst of our brains, we are enforcers,” she continued.

“We must enforce the law. The parliament, consumers, businesses look to us to enforce the law, to make markets work for the welfare of all, and it requires not only engagement but strength and strong action.”

One line of enquiry turned to the Optus breach, with Cass-Gottlieb asked what the ACCC is doing on the monitoring of scams.

Cass-Gotlieb said there had been a material spike in scam reports of 600 between September 22 and October 4.

“Many of the consumers are confused about the information they’re receiving or not receiving from Optus,” the chair said.

“So, they are anxious and they don’t feel they know sufficiently what it is that is the impact on them and the risks that they face.”

Speaking more generally about scams, the chair added there was a trend of scams increasing, with $400 million lost to scams between January 1 and September 26.

The chair “strongly supported” more resourcing given to the ACCC to address scams, with the sources of scams often coming from outside of Australia.

“We have an expert, really experienced team. We do not currently have the resources to step up.

“All the efforts that we and the other regulators have put in, we have over $2 billion of losses. That is a very, very significant loss to individuals.”

The chair advocated for a “one-stop shop” scam centre for both agencies and the private sector so Australia would be the “hardest target for scammers”.

The ACCC will continue to attend the committee on Wednesday morning, with ASIC and APRA set to attend in the afternoon for a review of its annual report.

