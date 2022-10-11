Parliament expenses-malfunction made politicians’ double-dip

A malfunction of the notoriously clunky Parliamentary Expenses Management System (PEMS) used to keep travel and accommodation perks for politicians in check accidentally paid tens of thousands of dollars into the accounts of elected representatives instead of travel agents and airlines.

The epic $38 million build of the system, which started back in 2018, is now costing $4 million a year to run but has had serious problems identifying the correct payees.

Department of Finance documents released under Freedom of Information reveal an upgrade to the PEMS system, that went live in June, erroneously sent payments worth $28,630 to “eight current and one former parliamentarian” instead of suppliers.

While the money was ultimately returned, the documents reveal the wrong payments to politicians were not discovered for a month, with corrective action taken on July 7.

“Each affected Parliamentarian was contacted. Funds have been returned and payments correctly reprocessed to the suppliers,” the documents say.

Finance is attempting to wean politicians off an archaic system of paper forms to claim generous travel allowances and move them to app-based and online solutions like those used in most corporate settings.

It’s been a long haul, with the online system only officially going live on 4 July 2022. To make sure it gets used, Finance “deployed staff to parliament house to provide customised training and guidance.”

There’s also remedial coaching for resistant members and their staff.

“Support includes a dedicated help desk, face-to-screen training, digital learning products, and targeted communications.”

“Parliamentarians and their staff can complete office and travel claims online and, depending on their role, access budget reports,” the Finance documents state.

“This is a significant step in moving from a paper-based system for parliamentary expenses to a fully digital system.”

That’s when it works.

“While all likely processing and business scenarios were simulated in the testing of the system, the operation of the production system has identified unforeseen issues that require remediation,” the Finance documents said.

“System issues have delayed travel claim payments to some parliamentarians and their staff,” the Finance documents said, adding “the development and build of PEMS proved to be more complex than expected.”

